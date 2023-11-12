Thinking of buying a new 4K TV this Black Friday? I tested cheap QLED and OLED models, and here’s what you need to know

LG B3 with a glowing image of a hot spring on the screen.

Every sale season, we’re tempted to buy a new TV. We look at our current TV and say, ‘This could be better’, seeing hundreds of discounts, and then spend hours wandering around retailers looking for the bargain. Thankfully, over the past few years, the quality of TV you get for your money has gotten much better.

The best TV available doesn’t have to break the bank. Value for money is an important factor when considering which TV to buy, with picture quality, size, panel type and gaming features being some of the key considerations. TVs are always one of the most popular and frequent Black Friday deals and the biggest discounts are seen on them during the sales season. But what you should really focus on is a TV already It’s great value, which means the discount is an added bonus.

I recently tested two of these TVs, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED and the LG B3. Both are among the best cheap TVs available today. In fact, the Amazon Omni QLED recently won Best Value TV at the TechRadar Choice Awards and then we declared the LG B3 the hidden horse of the 2023 OLED TV world and a TV that truly deserves a place among the best OLED TVs. Earns.

Both of these TVs are fantastically priced and are already heavily discounted from retailers, and are only likely to get cheaper. But if we compare, for example, the 55-inch LG B3 and the Amazon Omni QLED models, we’re seeing a pretty big jump in price, about $500/£500 between them. What are the differences between these two TVs that cause the difference in price?

I tested the Amazon Omni QLED and the LG B3 side by side and the results were as I expected and, in some ways, surprising. The LG B3 was a better TV overall, thanks to its OLED panel that produced a picture with stunning black levels, vivid colors and excellent textures, as well as a more comprehensive set of gaming features and a faster processor. But the Amazon Omni QLED certainly didn’t fail without a fight.

LG B3 and Amazon Omni QLED with stopwatch on screen

It’s all about the details

Viewing the Amazon Omni QLED with the LG B3 using multiple views Batman, It was clear that the LG OLED TV thrived in scenes with a variety of black tones. The shadows within the scene were deep, rich and detailed and the contrast was superb. The Amazon Omni QLED, which still had a respectable picture, didn’t have the same detailed shadows, with black tones taking on a flat, grayish hue.

Textures were also better defined on the LG B3 OLED. Skin tone was also much more realistic, with close-up shots of people showing details of their faces. The edges of objects in the LG B3’s photos were more refined than those on the Amazon Omni QLED, giving them a more realistic sense of depth.

I also compared both TVs using demo footage Spears & Munsil UHD Benchmark 4K Blu-ray, including detailed images of nature and animals, night-time shots of the city and more. Close-up shots of a ticking stopwatch and a fountain pen showed off the B3’s superb contrast with an emphasis on highlight detail. One advantage the LG B3 has is that its OLED panel can individually turn off pixels in the display, whereas the Amazon Omni QLED’s LCD panel relies on local dimming to turn off sections of LEDs. As a result, the LG B3 can produce a more solid, accurate and natural-looking image.

Amazon Omni QLED and LG B3 are showing the image of Batman on the screen

Let there be light (and color)

However, in some respects, the Amazon Omni QLED proved itself better during my comparison. It was definitely brighter than the LG B3 OLED thanks to its QLED panel. For some people, this brightness will be more appealing to look at, and it gives the colors a vibrant glow. Based on our measurements of both TVs, the LG B3’s colors should have been better than the Omni QLED’s, but that wasn’t always the case in bright daytime scenes.

Using demo footage over spears and munsil 4K Blu-ray, it was clear that the colors on the Amazon Omni QLED still had a dynamic punch and an attractive brightness in daytime nature scenes, even though the LG B3’s colors could have been more accurate and detailed. This visual advantage certainly made a case for QLED panels.

while watching Batman, which is a particularly dark film, there were some scenes where the QLED sacrificed accurate reproduction of black tones for higher brightness, making the film a little easier to watch. For some people, that extra shine will be absolutely necessary. Based on this test, it was clear that the Omni QLED would be a better choice for a better viewing environment than the LG B3.

LG B3 and Amazon Omni QLED with feather image on screen in dark room

final thoughts

It’s clear that the LG B3 is the better of these two TVs. Its black levels, contrast, and image detail are better than the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED, and it also has key gaming features, including a 120Hz refresh rate (which the Omni doesn’t have). Overall, it feels like a much more premium TV.

But the thing is: as a premium TV, the LG B3 costs significantly more than the Amazon Omni QLED. Despite the difference in price and difference in quality, the Omni QLED is a perfectly good TV. It supports Dolby Vision, has pleasing brightness and attractive colors, and while it’s not jam-packed with gaming features, its gaming performance will be fine for most people.

Choosing between these two TVs depends on usage and budget. If you’re a movie fan and spend hours in movie marathons, the LG B3 is the clear choice and worth the extra money. But if you’re a more casual TV viewer and want to save money, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED won’t let you down.

