Thinkers50 awards recognize 6 from MIT Sloan mit sloan

Several researchers associated with MIT Sloan are nominees for the 2023 Thinkers50 Awards, biennial honors given to leading management and business thinkers in a variety of categories.

The names of the winners will be announced during an event in London on 5 and 6 November.

zeynep tonAn operations management professor at MIT Sloan was nominated for the Talent Award, which is given to researchers who look at how companies can attract and retain talent. Ton, president of the nonprofit Good Jobs Institute, focuses on how companies can design operations to satisfy customers, employees and investors at the same time. His book “The Case for Good Jobs” outlines the importance of investing in employees, how high-quality jobs are essential to competitive advantage, and four operational choices managers should make.

Stephanie Woerner, peter weilAnd ina sebastianResearchers at the MIT Center for Information Systems Research were nominated for the Strategy Award, which honors highly respected strategic thinkers.

Woerner, Weil and Sebastian are the authors of “Future Ready”, which serves as a playbook for businesses undergoing digital transformation. His research includes a four-pathway framework that details the different ways businesses approach change and the types of organizational disruption required for change.

david randProfessor of Management Sciences and Brain and Cognitive Sciences at MIT Sloan, was nominated for the Digital Thinking Award, which honors researchers who shed light on the digital reality of business. Rand’s work looks at why people believe and share misinformation and false news, how people respond to political messages, and what motivates human cooperation. RAND was also named to the 2023 Thinkers50 Radar list.

ben bensoPhD ’92, was named to the shortlist for the Innovation Award, which honors those who have contributed to the understanding of innovation over the past two years.

Bensaou, Professor of Technology Management, Asian Business and Comparative Management at INSEAD, focuses on how companies build, maintain and accelerate collective innovation capabilities. He is the author of the book “Built to Innovate”, in which he argues that companies can democratize innovation by employing specific innovation practices and defining innovation roles at every level of an organization.

