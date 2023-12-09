Think twice before scanning QR codes – it could lead to identity theft, FTC warns

According to the Federal Trade Commission, scanning QR codes can lead to identity theft.

Quick-response, or QR codes, which store links and other information and can be read by smartphone cameras, are widely used today in businesses including a range of restaurants and retailers. According to Insider Intelligence, more than 94 million consumers will use their phones to scan QR codes this year.

Technology helps retailers by providing information about customer behavior, such as linking QR codes to store loyalty programs. Yet while they provide a degree of convenience for customers and help enterprises do business, they can also give bad actors a stealthy tool to steal consumers’ personal information, the government watchdog warned. Is.

Identity theft can be financially devastating for victims, who often have little recourse. According to an FTC report, thieves with your personal information can empty bank accounts, rack up charges on credit cards, open new utility accounts and even charge Medicare under someone else’s health insurance plan. Can also take treatment.

Regulators say that in some cases, a thief can also use your name when arrested by the police. Telltale signs that your identity has been stolen include unexplained bank account withdrawals or credit card charges.

How do scammers use QR codes?

Scammers sometimes place their own QR codes in places where they are commonly found, such as parking meter stations, concert venues, parking garages, on public flyers and bike share racks. As part of their plans, they may hide QR codes of legitimate business entities to steal personal information. Other scammers send unsolicited QR codes via text message or email.

As part of such tricks, fraudsters often say that the matter is urgent, for example, saying that a package you did not expect could not be delivered and that you should contact customer service immediately.

“They want you to scan the QR code and open the URL without thinking about it,” the FTC wrote in a blog post.

Malicious QR codes sometimes lead to fake websites that mimic legitimate sites. If you log in to a fake site, scammers can steal any information you provide. Other times, scanning a QR code automatically installs malware on your device, the FTC said.

How to Prevent QR Code ID Theft



Think twice before scanning QR code. If a code appears somewhere unexpectedly, inspect it first. If it has a misspelled URL, the code may be a sign of fraud.

Be careful when receiving QR codes Unexpectedly. Even if a text or email message from a business seems legitimate, contact the company directly by phone or online.

Update your phone’s software. Always install the latest version of your smartphone’s operating system and protect your online accounts with strong passwords. Also use multi-factor authentication, so only you can access your personal accounts.

