Think tank says China's market collapse could be the last straw for many foreign investors who leave permanently

The Atlantic Council wrote on Friday that the decline in China’s stock market has caused long-term harm to it, as foreign investors may not return.

On domestic and US indices, Chinese companies have collectively lost $7 trillion since the beginning of 2021. Senior fellow Jeremy Mark said the outcome could be the final breaking point for offshore traders, who are already rushing to get out amid the country’s economy souring. ,

With few reasons to hold back, China will become the focus of investors betting on fast profits rather than steady growth.

“Investing in China will likely become the province of foreign traders and hedge funds, some of whom are already actively trading in the market,” Mark wrote. The fortunes that are everyday life in China’s markets.”

Beijing has reacted to financial tensions in recent weeks by issuing a series of measures to stem the sharp decline. These include state-backed purchasing as well as limited access to offshore markets and curbs on short-selling.

While this flurry of efforts has boosted China’s indexes this week, a more robust recovery will depend on Beijing’s handling of broader crises, Mark said.

China’s property market is of major concern, given that the sector accounts for almost a quarter of the country’s GDP. Once a fast-growing industry, its reliance on high leverage has resulted in a massive default wave, forcing real estate giants into liquidation.

Marks said foreign investors have been frustrated by Beijing’s slow response, while the government’s 2020 crackdown on the tech sector has provided another incentive to exit Chinese markets.

The stock exodus has been led primarily by passive funds, with investors focused on long-term growth. Net foreign inflows reached only $6.1 billion last year, the lowest level since 2017.

This has had a direct impact on China’s startup landscape, with the country’s IPO market drying up as new companies look for cash.

“Even if the economy and property markets bottom out in 2024, there are worrying signs about the government’s intentions for stock investors. Over the past few months, there have been a number of announcements directed at the financial markets that are less likely to be business as usual. Suggests tolerance,” Marx said.

Source: www.businessinsider.com