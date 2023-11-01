Think long term: How leaders can deal with the swinging pendulum of change and uncertainty

Chairman and CEO of clear fieldProvides optical-fiber management and connectivity solutions throughout North America.

In the past, change took time. Communication was slow and sending over long distances was difficult. For 900 years, we lived in the Dark Ages, before trade and technology began to spread news faster. Then came the Renaissance, followed by revolutions, industrialization and now global communications at the touch of a button.

Technology got us out of the pandemic and helped us through its subsequent economic fallout. Now, it’s shaping the future of work, life, and business. Today’s cutting-edge innovation may become obsolete tomorrow, just as today’s biggest social problem may be solved by tomorrow’s innovation. Change and uncertainty have become almost constant.

While public companies only care about getting better every 90 days, taking the long view and being patient, prudent, and disciplined will make you more prepared to make better choices when sweeping changes occur. With a mindset that moves beyond short-term solutions and focuses on the long-term game, you’re better able to navigate these swinging pendulums of change and emerge stronger on the other side.

Just in Case, Just in Time and Now “Buy America”

The broadband industry knows the swinging pendulum of change. Digital transformation accelerated after the pandemic, with more people than ever beginning to do most of their studies, work, and shopping online. Smart broadband companies saw the writing on the wall and made their lists.

People without high-speed broadband began to fall behind and the government announced the release of $42.5 billion in funding for universal deployment to close the digital divide. Since then, broadband companies have been struggling to adapt and prepare for this next big pendulum swing.

Still, some states are concerned that the largest federal investment in broadband infrastructure in history may not be enough to cover their hardest-to-reach areas. Stakeholders are concerned that we will not have enough staff to complete the work on time.

At my company, we tackle these hurdles by creating labor-light products that streamline fiber footprint expansion quickly and cost-effectively; Our Clearfield college trains fiber technicians for good-paying jobs in the manufacturing sector. While making more efficient products may mean we sell fewer of them, and Clearfield College graduates can take their learned skills to another company, letting these short-term considerations drive our decisions is damaging to the industry. Our contribution to larger efforts will be reduced.

Now, under the Build America, Buy America Act, participating broadband companies will be required to use the majority of federal funds on American-made products and labor. While the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has proposed unavailability waivers for some components that are difficult to source in the US, “Buy America” ​​will certainly increase the cost of deployment.

For my company, this means investing in a dual operating model: manufacturing the same products in Mexico and the US and training and sourcing more employees at each site. This may not allow us to limit the processes, but we can provide product offerings similar in form, fit and function from different points of manufacture depending on the funding mechanism of the service provider.

Fortunately, we have spent the last few years preparing for the long game and have the balance sheet to accommodate these necessary changes. However, companies focused on short-term profits may not be equipped to handle change.

construction boom, spending slow

Thinking long term means making smart investments, and bullish periods are the best time to start planning for uncertainty. Take a step back, look ahead and put that extra money on the balance sheet by being responsive to greater customer needs. Plan a balance sheet that will allow this soft period to be used as an opportunity for change and continued improvement.

To illustrate the importance of this, consider my company’s experience: In 2022, we raised a lot of money and our stock price soared. Our increase in income became money to invest in more solutions and development over the next year. However, the stock market does not share our long-term outlook, resulting in a decline in the share price at this time, but we are confident that we have a great deal to weather while we wait for federal broadband funding to hit. Balance sheet from. are prepared for long-term success and adaptability in the storm and in the future.

importance of communication

As the pendulum swings and companies move toward change, effective communication becomes critical to keep everyone on the same page and ensure organizational alignment. Change can be scary, making it difficult for people to move through it, but clear and transparent communication helps replace fear, uncertainty, and doubt with trust and alignment.

When leaders make a regular practice of checking in with their people to communicate about upcoming challenges and opportunities, they build a foundation of shared understanding of common goals that will make it easier for them to communicate their strategies when faced with change. It happens.

Clear communication also means providing a platform for employees to express their concerns, ideas and feedback. Before, most innovation happened only in the IT department. Now, to remain competitive, companies need to be aware of the innovation happening in an organization and be prepared to scale.

By encouraging open communication at all levels, you can find more ways to adapt to consumer needs and more places where you can improve efficiency. Hearing diverse employee perspectives allows you to make more informed decisions and navigate moments of change with agility and flexibility, setting your company up for long-term success.

To stay ahead of technological advancements and social changes in a rapidly changing world, you have to be ready to constantly adapt. No one can predict which way the pendulum may swing next, but with change being more constant than ever, you must embrace it with strategic investment and open communication.

By considering the long-term game, even when making short-term decisions, you can better prepare yourself and your company for the uncertainties that lie ahead.

