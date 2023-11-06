Thieves may be using ‘distraction method’ to break into Bay Area homes

The jewelery was reportedly stolen during a robbery at a home in San Jose in September 2023.

Raj Pokalori/Courtesy

Alarmed Bay Area residents said a group of suspects may be using a “distraction method” to steal family valuables.

The reported robberies occurred in San Jose. Residents Raj Pokalori and Renuka Rajagopal told SFGate that in September, thieves posing as customers trying to buy a dress from Rajagopal, a fashion designer, made off with $100,000 of jewelry from their home.

Pokalori, who is Rajagopal’s husband, recalled the experience in a phone interview. Pokalori said the robbery took place on September 29, but the couple did not realize they had been robbed until October 9. As they tried to figure out when the robbery might have taken place, the couple remembered one day when some customers asking for clothes from Rajagopal, a business that is run from inside their home, behaved strangely.

Pokalori said some customers came into his wife’s store without an appointment outside of business hours. Four people, including a woman carrying a child in her lap, knocked on the door, insisted on seeking help, and Rajagopal let them in, Pokalori said.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

After recalling the strange conversation, the couple reviewed their video footage and realized that two additional people entered the house, went upstairs to the master bedroom and allegedly took away their jewelry as Rajagopal helped customers. Pokalori said the customers “created chaos” by asking too many questions as Rajagopal assisted them while the child continued crying.

Pokalori said the stolen jewelry would not be covered by her home insurance.

He said the group of suspects seemed “very organized” because they knew exactly where their jewelry was, where to find the master bedroom and when his wife usually did not allow customers.

“I feel very insecure and I am not able to look at anything without suspicion,” he said. “I don’t know who to trust.”

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

He said that after watching a “distracting” similar robbery on the news he believed the suspects may be the same people who robbed him. The robbery that caught the couple’s attention was an attack on a home in San Jose on October 27. The reported robbery occurred on the 1900 block of Story Road when three men allegedly convinced a man, Jeff Levine, to open his front door. The Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association said in a statement linked to a YouTube video.

As soon as the residents were distracted, three men allegedly stole the entire safe and cash from inside the house. Video footage posted by Levin shows the alleged thieves pushing the couple who lived there. The couple’s grandson, Josh Benzach, told NBC Bay Area that the broad daylight robbery was “outrageous.”

Another related case may have occurred in August, when a woman distracted the owner at Park’s Custom Alterations on Meridian Avenue in San Jose while another woman snuck in from the back and took a family safe worth $150,000, according to NBC. Bay Area’s Damien Trujilio informed of,

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

The San Jose Police Department did not respond to SFGate’s request for comment or confirmation that the series of robberies may be related.

Source: www.bing.com