Thiel-backed startup establishes a futuristic city in Bhutan. Its dragon king is building it without them

After a startup shared its idea for a technological Shangri-La with the royal government of Bhutan, the kingdom rejected the project. Now, it is preparing to announce its own mindfulness-focused “megacity.”

I In 2021, South African-American entrepreneur Art Finch began pitching government officials in the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan on a brilliant idea: converting Gelephu, a quiet, scenic town on its border with neighboring India, into an experimental, “eco-industrial” Change in charter. City.

He argued that this small town is perfectly positioned to become a hub for independent thinkers and innovators from around the world, who will bring their knowledge and wealth to Bhutan. It will be a business haven for green architecture and sustainable industry. More importantly, Finch’s startup, backed by one of billionaire Peter Thiel’s VC firms, joined 19 foreign tech giants, including lab-grown diamond unicorn Diamond Foundry, British drone startup Dronamix and Finnish carbon capture operator Carbo Culture, to become inaugural tenants. Letters of intent were received from companies. in the city of Yung Drung, which it was claimed would deal an economic blow to a country still emerging from decades of self-imposed isolation.

“21st century development in the last Shangri-La,” the utopian project teased on its website.

Now, that future has arrived. forbes It is learned that “Dragon King” Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will officially announce the “megacity” in a royal address on Sunday, according to four sources with knowledge of the event. The announcement will coincide with Bhutan’s 116th National Day, a public celebration held in the capital Thimphu. The event was originally scheduled to take place symbolically in Gelephu, a town of less than 10,000 inhabitants, but it had to be moved back to Thimphu due to the lack of infrastructure and accommodation for the many international guests.

Neither Thiel nor any of the project’s Silicon Valley investors appear to be involved. And Finch believes that the Bhutan government has accepted his idea. “The leadership, under the influence of foreign advisers, is now reshaping a different and quite viable project,” he said. forbes,

“As the Bhutanese say, it is ‘my prayer’ that those in Bhutan who are not fully happy will get the opportunities they deserve in a fully realized version of the country. [megacity] Project. I don’t believe this project is shaping up that way right now and I pray that dialogue can improve it.

Spokespeople for the Prime Minister’s Office and the Bhutanese government did not respond to requests for comment.

Although the royal megacity has many similarities in approach to the startup, it will proceed as a completely sovereign endeavour. The “Bhutan Mindfulness City,” as it is known within the government, is being planned by McKinsey & Company and Singapore’s city-planning consultancy Systri, according to two sources close to the project (neither company responded to a request for comment). Did not answer). These designs envision a dense urban center supported by industry pillars such as wellness, tourism, research and development, and cryptocurrency. It would also include Buddhist principles that underpin Bhutan’s national religion: any industry that enables killing, such as weapons manufacturing, would be prohibited.

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Ashi Jetsun Pema Wangchuck married in 2011. The king ascended the throne in his 20s in 2008, following his father’s abdication. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

But against a backdrop of failed government projects, such as a $1 billion “Education City” that has been quietly repurposed as a sovereign Bitcoin mine, the Mindfulness City may face stiff opposition from Bhutan’s approximately 800,000 citizens. Although the project has not yet been formally announced, it remains an open secret among Bhutanese residents, and according to many Bhutanese residents, fear of government land grab and displacement of farmers is already taking root in Gelephu. Already happened. Sources familiar with Mindfulness City said Raja is actively trying to avoid the perception that families will be forcibly relocated to make way for the project.

Those fears have their roots in Gelephu’s recent dark history where the Bhutanese government violently expelled the area’s ethnic Nepali population of more than 90,000 in the 1980s and 1990s. Many are still living as refugees in Nepal, India, or have been resettled around the world. Non-profit organization Human Rights Watch claims that there are still more than 300 prisoners in state prisons, who have been detained on political charges for more than 30 years.

Yung Drung City was incorporated in 2020 by Finch, a serial founder who has family in Bhutan and has lived there periodically for the past two decades. He envisioned the project as a “charter city”, a type of semi-autonomous community whose ideology – which promotes self-determination and hyperlocal governance – has found a ready audience in Silicon Valley, where regulation The opposing sentiments have helped ignite a city-building movement. “I have spent most of my adult life conceptualizing a free city model to unlock human prosperity,” he explains. forbes,

That year, they raised about $1 million in seed capital for the city from Pronomos Capital, a venture capital firm funded by Peter Thiel, as well as additional funding from former child actor turned Bitcoin evangelist Brock Pierce. Neither Thiel nor Pierce responded to requests for comment.

Proponents of charter cities often point to the success of Shenzhen and Dubai, where this model has been implemented on a large scale. The trend has also given rise to a group of small startup societies, such as the Honduras crypto commune Prospera, a Binance-backed city in Nigeria, and Akon City, founded by Senegalese-American singer Akon and inspired by Wakanda.

Some venture capitalists have been eager to fund charter cities, like Thiel, who was among the first backers of the Seasteading Institute, a nonprofit organization that predicted that autonomous societies would live on fleets of floating sea cities. Pronomos, founded by Patri Friedman, founder of the Seasteading Institute and grandson of Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman, invests in “future cities” with advisors such as AngelList’s Naval Ravikant and entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan.

Friedman confirmed forbes That in 2020, he met remotely with Bhutan’s Minister of Economic Affairs to discuss Yung Drung City. Yung Drung City partners will continue to communicate with officials throughout 2022, a source close to the startup said.

But after a promotional video widely circulated on Facebook in 2023 outlined the project’s willingness to cooperate with authorities on the development of a special economic zone, or “SEZ”, where the city would be located, the government of Bhutan publicly formally distanced himself from Yung Drung City. , In an April statement, Bhutan’s cabinet secretary claimed that “these materials falsely portray the existence of the partnership,” and said that the government does not support Yung Drung City or have any formal relationship with it. . (In a statement posted on Facebook, the startup denied that the government was involved in the material, and instead shared “the simple truth that we developed this idea and have been promoting it for years.”) )

The government has not disclosed whether King Wangchuk is pitching the Mindfulness City idea to investors, according to two sources familiar with his activities. In April, he traveled to New Delhi to meet Indian President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local media reported that they discussed the creation of the Gelephu Special Economic Zone and the long-stalled rail link between the two countries.

It appears that Yung Drung City investors have been left out of the royal project, leaving it unclear who will foot the bill for Mindfulness City. According to sources with direct knowledge of their plans, project developers are concerned that it will be difficult to attract foreign direct investment without adequate incentives. But some of the world’s richest and most powerful people have reached Bhutan’s orbit. In November, during his second visit to New Delhi, the king held court with Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group conglomerate, to discuss development opportunities in Bhutan. Adani shared a photo of their meeting on Instagram but did not respond to a request for comment.

American venture capitalist Tim Draper’s name has also come up in palace talks, according to multiple sources familiar with the king’s personal network, and his tech incubator, Draper Startup House, has previously been linked to local entrepreneurship programs. Draper did not answer questions about his relations with Bhutan. Prince Lorenzo de’ Medici, a self-described scion of the Italian House of Medici, is another member of the group, telling forbes He is close to the royal family and has advised them on investment opportunities. However, Medici said that “he has not yet been approached for the construction of the megacity project.”

This megacity is one of Bhutan’s latest bets for a more secure future. As the country races to modernize its economy and stem the tide of mass migration — which currently threatens to completely overwhelm new population growth, according to national immigration data — its government has taken several key steps. Projects it claims will boost its finances. People need to work and stop the exodus of young people who are increasingly moving abroad for better opportunities. Part of this effort includes developing a massive cryptocurrency portfolio in the state, which was first reported by forbes, and a partnership with Singaporean Bitcoin mining giant, Bitdeer. last month, forbes Several secret government-owned Bitcoin mines were also identified whose locations were never publicly disclosed.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that a representative of Thiel had met with the government of Bhutan.

