'They're thinking too far ahead': New McDonald's location opens in the middle of nowhere without electricity, leaving visitors in awe

Recently, TikTok user @thumbs.up.canuck noticed that McDonald’s has decided to open a new location near him. Instead of just being excited, he was confused – mainly because of the restaurant’s location.

“It’s literally in the middle of a farm,” says the Quebec-based TikToker. “It’s surrounded by farmland, and there’s no electricity yet. They’re running a d*mn place on a generator! He is mad!”

His video has been viewed more than 32,000 times as of Sunday. A McDonald’s location can be found in Saint-François, Laval, Quebec.

Immediately, TikTok users began crying conspiracy in the comments and saying that McDonald’s Canada’s corporate offices must know something that everyone else doesn’t.

“Then you know what’s going to happen,” one user said. “They wouldn’t just put it there.”

“The apartment will be coming soon,” offered another.

“In two years it will be surrounded by strategically planned homes,” said a third.

“All the farms around are going to be bought and sold to developers,” one TikToker added.

While some believed the location might eventually become part of a major truckstop, the general consensus seems to be that it was a strategic real estate move. Commentators allege that the area is likely to be developed soon; As such, McDonald’s purchased the property at a low price anticipating that traffic would increase in the future.

@thumbs.up.canuck mcdiesel angry #mcdonalds #crazy ♬ original sound – thumbs.up.canuck

“They are very forward thinking,” one commentator explained. “I remember seeing the 7/11 across the way on the west side of Lubbock and wondering why, there are so many people living around there now.”

That said, many stressed that such isolated McDonald’s locations are of better quality than other, more centrally-located options.

“Best McDonald’s you’ll ever have,” one user said.

“That’s the best McDonald’s. Always fresh,” wrote another.

McDonald’s has been a popular topic of discussion on TikTok for quite some time now. Users have taken to the forum to bemoan the high prices, with one claiming he paid $25 for 3 items. Others have used TikTok to show off new technology at the store, such as the chain’s egg cooker, or to show how one can make famous McDonald’s dishes at home.

The Daily Dot contacted McDonald’s Canada via email and via TikTok comment @thumbs.up.canuck.

*First published: November 26, 2023, 1:00 pm CST

Braden Bazela

Braden Bazela is a culture writer. His work can be found in Mixmag, Electronic Beats, Shaun! Magazine, and much more.

Source: www.dailydot.com