‘They’re the people’: Sask advocates say not enough is being done for mental health and addictions

The Carleton High School graduate shares his story of drug addiction over the years and how he overcame it. This week alone, he has been asked to speak in several communities, including the Little Red River Reserve, Montreal Lake Cree Nation and Canoe Lake.

He recently returned to Saskatchewan after speaking in Ontario on the topic of mental health and addictions.

“There are so many people who have been contacting me to share my story and how I overcame addictions,” he said.

Another local speaker who is also sharing his story for Addiction Awareness Week is entrepreneur Cody Demerais.

He has been asked to speak about his past about mental health and addictions in various communities, including at the Metis Conference in Saskatoon.

His conversation will not only include their personal stories, but he’ll also ask questions about what’s next.

“I believe one of the questions that can be asked is what are the things that can be done overall to help youth and the issue of addictions.”

Kayla Demong said that holistic approach is not happening in Saskatchewan, especially when it comes to government support and funding.

Demong is the executive director of Prairie Harm Reduction in Saskatoon.

She said people often forget that addiction is a symptom, and often a symptom, of trauma and that unless proper mental health support is provided, treatment will not work.

“We’ve seen a lot of different understandings in our medical fields and our social workers, pharmacists, nutritionists, our nurses are really looking at substance abuse disorder in a very different way and the curriculum is being changed and all of these things and then our government is really looking at this forcibly controlled aspect of substance abuse disorder and that’s really not the way to approach it. I think we’ve really forgotten that we’re dealing with human beings. Have been and they are human beings.

For Demerais and Gennaro, sharing their past and how they overcame addiction is something that helps them continue their recovery.

Demerais said her career as an entrepreneur helped her on her journey of taking care of her mental health.

“Entrepreneurship has allowed me to be expressive, it has allowed me to be creative, it has allowed me to be authentic,” she said. “When you get involved in all those things, the addiction doesn’t have that much control over you anymore, it becomes your addiction because it becomes something that you become passionate about, motivated and purposeful. ”

For Gennaro, who admitted he was fired from his job earlier this month, public speaking has become his new habit, helping him not look back.

“I know it’s important for me to share my story with these northern communities because they are being badly affected by crystal meth and prescription drugs, alcohol. It’s ruining a lot of communities and it’s tragic,” he said.

“I don’t want to be known as the guy who goes and talks about his drugs and then six months later sees me drinking. So, these speaking engagements really helped me in my recovery.

Asked if enough efforts were being made to address addiction and substance abuse issues, Généreux said, no because there are people who are looking for help themselves or want to help others. But resources are not always available.

“I think every community is doing as much as they can,” he said. “Each community is different. Some communities shy away from it, some don’t, some just do it because they get money for it. It’s an epidemic and you see you see them everywhere.”

Demong also stressed no because the root causes of addiction are still not being addressed, especially with First Nations people.

He said, “About 95 per cent of the people we work with are Indigenous…so we’re working with people who went to residential school, who were part of the ’60s scoop, which was part of colonialism. There were first-generation influences.” “(They) are not able to access their resources to overcome that trauma.”

Demerais said there’s always more that can be done to help people struggling with addiction, but as far as what that specifically means, he’s not sure. All he knows is that he has been given the mission to help those who are still suffering, knowing that he was once in their place.

“I know what it was like to try and beg to find the strength and power to get rid of all those addictions,” he said.

“I know a lot of people are struggling trying to find that strength and that hope, but I’m going to continue what I’m doing, continue giving presentations about mental health and addictions. I will continue to work on becoming a life coach for people so that way I can at least do my part and try to help people find a better path in life.

Demong said the stigma of people struggling with addictions is still prevalent and changing that narrative is one way to help others overcome their battles.

“It’s just based on the idea that people who use drugs are bad, we have to make bad people good. This is a completely moral response and we forget all the science that goes along with it.

In October, the Saskatchewan government announced nearly $50 million in funding to create an action plan to tackle mental health and addictions.

National Addiction Awareness Week will continue till November 25.

