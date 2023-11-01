'They're not reaching us': How the Israel-Hamas war demolished Gaza's struggling tech economy

Israel’s war against Hamas has destroyed parts of Gaza and its technology ecosystem.

Palestinian technical workers in the Gaza Strip and West Bank are struggling to work under fire.

Apart from poor connectivity and low cash, internet blackouts and blockades are another setback.

A 10-minute walk from Al-Aqsa University, the first higher education institution in the Gaza Strip, is the colorful co-working space that houses Gaza Sky Geeks.

The organization backed by Google and Microsoft was founded to foster new startups and has developed a coding academy for emerging tech talent in the region. TechCrunch reported in October that it was the Gaza Strip’s first and only tech-startup accelerator when it launched and has produced thousands of tech professionals since launching in 2011.

Following the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7 and Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes, the building is now a shell.

“The area around the Mercy Corps building where Gaza Sky Geeks lived has been leveled,” Ryan Sturgill, former head of Gaza Sky Geeks, told TechCrunch. “The structure is standing but has crumbled. The front part of it is kind of broken.”

Gaza Sky Geeks is part of the broader Palestinian tech ecosystem, which, like the region’s broader economy, is tiny compared to its more powerful neighbor.

Israel’s tech industry, known for its strengths in defense, artificial intelligence and, controversially, spyware, accounted for about 18.1% of its gross domestic product last year, according to Israel Innovation Authority data. Israeli startups raised a record $25 billion in 2021, according to data from Start-Up Nation Central.

The technology sector has formed an important part of Israel’s military response to Hamas attacks. Its strength in tech is closely linked to the mandatory army service of its citizens, and according to the estimate of Avi Hassan, CEO of Start-up Nation Central, one-fifth of its tech workforce has been called up for reserve duty.

There are few reliable estimates about the size of the Palestinian tech industry, but Fast Company Middle East reported that the startup ecosystem was only valued at $66 million in 2021, despite total investments of $9.5 million.

Palestinian technical workers have comparatively few resources (i.e. Internet connectivity and cash) and rely on outsourced work. Speaking with Insider, many lamented the damage caused by the conflict, which has strained the region’s already poor communications networks and increased difficulties in importing technical equipment.

“I was working as a consultant for some companies that have actually stopped working with us,” said an engineer at Gazan Telecom, who spoke to Insider on condition of anonymity over security concerns. Was there, but whose identity we know. “They are small, but they know the situation in Gaza, so they are no longer contacting us.”

Israeli officials have said that Hamas attacks killed more than 1,400 Israelis and captured about 200 hostages. Israel retaliated by cutting off supplies of electricity, water, fuel and goods to Gaza’s population of about 2.3 million people. The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says the death toll in the territory has risen to more than 8,000.

Further damage to the already shaky internet

Israel’s airstrikes against Gaza have disrupted the region’s already unstable internet service, making it almost impossible to operate.

“Whenever we have a crisis on the ground, it’s usually reflected in our connectivity,” said Mona Shtaaya, a Palestinian digital-rights researcher at the US-based Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy who works remotely from the West Bank. “The first thing that was targeted during the current tension was communications infrastructure and electricity.”

This impacts remote workers, freelancers, technical staff and students who “will not be able to perform their duties,” Shataya said.

Shtaya said the region was already “lagging behind the world” when it came to connectivity and internet on a normal day. Palestinians in the West Bank rely on 3G, while people in the Gaza Strip still use 2G. Israel controls the underlying telecommunications infrastructure in the occupied territories, Shtaaya said.

“Although Gazans work tirelessly and are known for being resilient,” the past week has been frustrating, said a technology consultant working in the West Bank who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. But whose identity is known to the insider.

He said, “Nobody in Gaza will care about their business” because “they fear for their lives.”

Running a business while occupied is not easy

Life was not easy before the attacks.

The West Bank adviser said it was already difficult to import hardware and other equipment.

“It prevents us from growing and building our economy and our tech sector,” he said.

As Wired previously reported, Israel controls the borders of Gaza and the West Bank, except for Gaza’s border with Egypt, making the movement of equipment and other goods needed for these businesses often restricted, if not delayed. Is.

Palestinians often face difficulties and harassment at these checkpoints, said two people who spoke to Insider.

“It’s just the perceived threat from the Palestinians that scares people,” the technical adviser said.

Shataya said those who look abroad to find jobs in the tech sector or as remote workers are affected by the lack of online payment infrastructure.

Despite years of campaigning by tech firms, PayPal does not serve Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, but works for Israelis living there. This means Palestinians can’t be paid the same as others around the world, he said, which is an additional barrier to working.

Nevertheless, Palestinians have cooperated with Israeli businesses. Tech companies take work outsourced by Israeli companies and work with multinationals that have branches in Israel. Nvidia has hired 100 engineers in the West Bank and Apple also has a presence, TechCrunch reports.

Palestinians also have some grassroots operations in the US, Europe, and the Persian Gulf regions, and many tasks are outsourced to Palestinians.

The adviser told Insider that working during war is not an unfamiliar task for Gazans. But rebuilding the city’s infrastructure will not be easy.

“The longer this goes on, the more serious the impact will be,” he said. “But Gazans, they are creative. They find solutions to problems that are embedded in our DNA. I think, eventually, things will recover and we will rebuild and build back better than before.”

