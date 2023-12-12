These were the top trending Google searches of 2023. cnn business

cnn-

If you’ve turned to Google these past few months to understand the Israel-Hamas war, you’re not alone.

The tech giant released its 2023 Year in Search on Monday, and data indicates that people around the world sought information about Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and Israel’s upcoming military operation in Gaza.

“War in Israel and Gaza” topped the list of news trends in the US and globally this year, while “What is Hamas,” “What is happening in Israel,” and “Why did Hamas attack” were this year’s top news trends. Top US search queries included. Start with “what” or “why”.

The explosion aboard the Titan submersible while on a trip to view the wreck of the Titanic led to a massive international search, the next top global news trend after the war, followed by a devastating earthquake in Turkey-Syria in February, killing more than 50,000. More people died.

Google’s annual Search of the Year roundup is a snapshot of the people and events that sparked people’s curiosities and captured their attention – the lists identify search queries that saw high traffic spikes over a sustained period over the previous year. According to the data, apart from major news events like the war, Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during an NFL game, “Friends” star Matthew Perry and the death of “Barbenheimer” were some of the other stories people were talking about in 2023. ,

Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety whose devastating injury in January reignited the debate about safety in the NFL, tops Google’s list of trending people and athletes. Other names dominating search trends this year include, respectively: actor Jeremy Renner, who suffered a fatal accident at the beginning of the year; misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate; French football player Kylian Mbappe and Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce have been making headlines ever since their romance with Taylor Swift went public.

Google’s list also highlighted some of the people we lost this year, as people mourned the deaths of Perry, Tina Turner and Sinead O’Connor.

“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” were the top trending films of the year, followed by Bollywood blockbuster “Jawaan”, crime thriller “Sound of Freedom” and “John Wick: Chapter 4”. HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama “The Last of Us” along with Netflix’s “Wednesday” and “Ginny & Georgia” top the list of trending TV shows. Meanwhile, Japanese duo Yoasobi’s track “Idol (アネドル)” and Jason Aldean’s controversial “Try That in a Small Town” led search queries for the songs.

This year’s search trends also revealed changes in language and the way we communicate. “Rizz,” a 2023 Oxford word that essentially refers to a person’s “charisma,” was the top search query for slang definitions – a category that also included “it’s giving,” “cringe” and “no printer.” ” also includes.

Source: www.cnn.com