These weather patterns could spell disaster for Thanksgiving travel

Published on November 12, 2023, 12:39pm ET

Heavy snowfall may occur just in time for Thanksgiving travel. fox weather

Millions will soon take to trains, planes and automobiles as people make their annual Thanksgiving pilgrimage.

The 2023 Deloitte Vacation Survey found that 48% of Americans plan to travel for the holidays.

That’s up from 31% who traveled between Thanksgiving and mid-January last year.

Relatively calm weather has dominated the US over the past few weeks, but computer models are indicating that a more active scenario could occur as Thanksgiving travel begins.

“It’s too early to put a number on this, but keep in mind we may be seeing a little bit of an active pattern,” said Fox Weather meteorologist Jen Minar.

Here are the broad strokes of the forecast for one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

The details of the forecast will become clear as the travel period approaches.

Pre-Thanksgiving Approach

The change in patterns begins towards the end of the week when the jet stream begins to bend southward.

Fox Forecast Centers are keeping an eye on the possibility of storms on both sides of the country through the end of the week.

A change in patterns could mean rain and snow, causing travel disruptions just before Thanksgiving. getty images

This could mean that between November 16 and 19, there may be snowfall in the northern part of the country and heavy rain in the southern part.

This will make travel issues more likely before Thanksgiving week.

thanksgiving week outlook

The Climate Prediction Center is calling for above-average temperatures and precipitation across the eastern two-thirds of the country the week of Thanksgiving.

Above average temperatures in the East and below average temperatures in the West increase the chance of rain and snow around Thanksgiving. getty images

The West should expect below average temperatures and a chance of average rainfall during the week.

The Fox Forecast Center is keeping an eye on the possibility of a strong storm hitting the western US during Thanksgiving week.

This will mean heavy snowfall, strong winds and rainy weather across the region.

