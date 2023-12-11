A fancy restaurant overcharged a woman for water. Now she’s calling them out on their “deceptive practices.”

At many restaurants, bringing water to the table is free, unless you specifically order bottled water or sparkling water. However, this restaurant did not give its patrons a choice; Instead, they made them pay for the original drink.

In the video, TikTok user Vanessa Chamberlin explained that she recently took her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend out to dinner at a nice restaurant to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.

When they sit down at their table, excited by the experience, their server almost immediately opens a bottle of Aqua Panna water for the table, which is considered expensive. He did not even give Chamberlin the option to request a tap.

Chamberlin said nothing because he would have ordered bottled water for the table anyway, but made a mental note of the incident.

Dinner is going great, but then, finally, the server comes back and opens another bottle of expensive water and refills the table’s barely touched cups. Again, no one requested this water, which would go on their bill.

Chamberlin did not want to focus excessively on the water situation and was busy with his meals and birthday celebrations. But he was even more disappointed with the restaurant’s service because immediately after giving Chamberlin the bill, the server hovered over Chamberlin with the card reader for payment, leaving him barely time to review the total amount.

“There’s something that doesn’t sit right with me that they’re hovering over you right away,” Chamberlin said.

The next day, she is talking to her daughter about the experience, and they become curious about the cost of a specific favor. As she was looking at the receipt to confirm the price of the side, she noticed how much they charged her for the water.

A whopping $16 for two bottles – one of which she didn’t even want or need.

“I’m angry because these waiters, they know what they’re doing. They don’t even ask you. They break bottles. It’s like, ‘Keep the champagne flowing,’ and they don’t say anything about it, but you’re charged for it,” Chamberlin said.

He explained that if they were drinking anything else, especially alcohol, they would check before coming out with another round of drinks.

“There’s nothing like deceptive practices to leave a bad taste in your mouth. I feel like restaurant service at large has definitely gone down – service lower and costs higher,” Chamberlain wrote in the caption.

The video received over 280,000 views and over 1,200 comments.

“I waited tables for many years. That was way out of line,” one top comment read.

One person said, “Waiters know how to pay the bill.”

“100%%% hate hovering. Now avoid restaurants that do this,” wrote another.

