These two black swan events set Bitcoin up for a parabolic move

Currently, Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to reclaim the $35,000 mark, a key resistance level for the first cryptocurrency. Analysts argue that maintaining sustained gains above this position could pave the way for further upside.

Amid the short-term price surge, a section of the market believes Bitcoin is poised for another significant price correction before a rally.

However, on November 4, a crypto trader and analyst known by the pseudonym thescalpingpro saw It is unlikely that Bitcoin will correct, as the trigger for the lower price level has already occurred.

From thescalpingpro For perspective, Bitcoin is on a parabolic uptrend following two significant ‘black swan’ events – the coronavirus crash and the recent FTX collapse. He noted that Bitcoin’s gradual recovery since the FTX incident has set the stage for a potential increase in value.

Bitcoin price analysis chart. Source: thescalpingpro

Could Bitcoin Correct to $12,000?

He dismissed the notion of a drop to $12,000, claiming that the current uptrend represents a vertical accumulation phase before the anticipated parabolic rise.

“Those who are still demanding lower prices are in disbelief because the black swan event they were waiting for has already happened,” he said.

In particular, according to the analyst, the black swan event of the last cycle, the COVID-19 crash, had a deep impact on global financial markets, including the cryptocurrency sector. During this period, a huge decline was seen in Bitcoin.

The collapse of FTX, which shocked the crypto community, initially caused the value of Bitcoin to drop to $15,500. However, Bitcoin has increased by an impressive 130% since then.

Indeed, the Bitcoin rally has been boosted by news about the possible launch of a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF), a key factor in attracting institutional capital into the cryptocurrency market.

However, there is consensus that ETF approval does not guarantee a bullishness, as Bitcoin is still influenced by other factors, such as interest rates and inflation pressures.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has struggled to maintain levels above $35,000. Analysts suggest that traders may have taken profits from their BTC holdings and turned to altcoins, causing their prices to rise.

bitcoin price analysis

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $34,743, representing a daily gain of approximately 1%. On the weekly chart, Bitcoin is trading in a consolidation pattern with a gain of about 1.7%.

Bitcoin seven day price chart. Source: Finbold

Elsewhere, a review of technical indicators indicates that bullish sentiments dominate Bitcoin. Summary of one-day gauges obtained from trading view Aligns with ‘buy’ sentiment at 14. Moving averages indicate ‘strong buy’ at 13, while oscillators are ‘neutral’ at 8.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis. Source: TradingView

As it stands, the $35,000 price level is acting as a significant barrier to the upside, and breaking the position would open up room for further profits.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com