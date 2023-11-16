Topshot – US President Joe Biden speaks on November 15, 2023. Biden administration is , [+] Several student loan forgiveness initiatives are being implemented and continuing to develop. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP) (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Student loan forgiveness continues to be in the news. Despite losing a key legal battle over the summer, the Biden administration has approved tens of billions of dollars in student loan forgiveness under several programs. And the education department is working on more initiatives.

Meanwhile, a whirlwind of student loan legal and policy developments will affect millions of borrowers. Here are the latest updates.

Nearly 3 million will get student loan forgiveness credit due to servicing problems

Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced that at least 2.7 million borrowers would be compensated due to widespread loan servicing problems linked to falling behind on repayments. According to the Education Department, millions of borrowers received untimely, improper or incorrect billing statements, resulting in at least 800,000 defaults as of November.

To remedy the situation, the Department is placing the affected borrowers under administrative sanctions, during which no payments will be due. While the withholding historically does not count toward student loan forgiveness under income-driven repayment and public service loan forgiveness, top department officials indicated that these withholding periods will count toward forgiveness. Affected borrowers may also be eligible for a waiver of interest and a refund of any incorrect payments made.

Senate defeats Republican effort to repeal student loan plan

This week, the Senate defeated Republican-led efforts to repeal President Biden’s new SAVE plan. The SAVE plan is an income-driven repayment option that top officials have argued is the most affordable federal student loan repayment program ever created. SAVE will reduce monthly payments for many borrowers, and provide them with a shorter or less expensive path to student loan forgiveness than current IDR options. At least 5.5 million borrowers have enrolled in SAVE so far, according to the Department of Education.

But Senate Republicans launched an effort to repeal SAVE through the Congressional Review Act, a federal statute that gives Congress the opportunity to overturn rules recently enacted by a presidential administration. GOP leaders have called SAVE a “plan” that effectively serves as backdoor student loan forgiveness.

Senate Congressional Review Act proposal on Wednesday fail In 49-50 votes. If the repeal effort had passed, President Biden had vowed to veto it.

Student loan forgiveness under account adjustments continues, key deadline approaching

Nearly one million borrowers have already received student loan forgiveness through IDR account adjustment, a temporary Biden administration initiative that provides borrowers with loans eligible for loan forgiveness under IDR programs.

The Department of Education “runs” IDR account adjustments roughly every two months. The last round of loan forgiveness approvals took place in September, with borrowers starting to receive waivers in late October. The next round may take place later this month, although it is not yet clear how many borrowers may qualify for the holiday this time.

Some borrowers will need to consolidate their student loans through the Federal Direct Loan program to qualify for adjustments or maximize the benefits available. The unification deadline of December 31, 2023 is fast approaching. However, advocates are pressuring the Biden administration to extend this deadline.

Biden administration takes next step for new student loan forgiveness program

The Biden administration is also taking steps to create a new student loan forgiveness program using the “compromise and settlement” authority of the Higher Education Act.

In October, the Education Department released draft rules outlining four broad categories of borrowers who can qualify for student loan forgiveness under the new program. These include borrowers with very old loans, people who qualify for existing student loan forgiveness programs but have not applied, alumni of predatory schools, and people who owe more than the amount originally borrowed due to interest accumulation and capitalization. Now you owe more on your student loans than, included. , It is not yet clear how many borrowers may be eligible.

The department is also considering providing student loan forgiveness to a fifth group of borrowers based on hardship. The negotiated rulemaking committee debated what could constitute a hardship at a public hearing last week. That committee is scheduled to reconvene in early December, after which the department will finalize and issue rules governing the new student loan forgiveness program.

Further Reading Student Loan Forgiveness

Student Loan Forgiveness May Be Available If You Graduated in These Years

Didn’t get your student loan forgiveness email? 7 possible reasons why

2.9 million borrowers won’t have to pay off their student loans under new Biden plan

More Big Student Loan Service Changes Could Be Coming (Yes, Again)