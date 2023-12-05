These student-loan borrowers could qualify for debt cancellation of up to $20,000 through Biden's second relief effort

The Education Department released new details on its second attempt at debt relief.

It is considering prioritizing five groups of borrowers for relief, such as those with higher initial balances.

According to the proposed text, some borrowers could get up to $20,000 in relief.

President Joe Biden’s next plan to get student-loan forgiveness to borrowers is now more defined.

On Monday, the Education Department released updated regulatory text for its proposal to cancel student debt using the Higher Education Act of 1965. After the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s first attempt at broad debt relief in late June, the Education Department immediately began its work. Another attempt at relief using a HEA – a law that requires a series of negotiation sessions with stakeholders to help draft final rules.

The department has so far held two dialogue sessions in October and November, and the final two-day session will be held on December 11 and 12. During those days, negotiators will discuss the department’s proposed plan for relief. The latest iteration of the text plans to prioritize these five groups of borrowers:

Borrowers on income-driven repayment plans who have a balance greater than the principal balance. The department proposes to forgive up to $20,000 of that balance. Other borrowers who have a balance greater than the outstanding balance when they enter repayment. The department offers rebates of up to $10,000 for those borrowers. Borrowers whose loans were repaid decades ago. The department proposes one-time relief for borrowers with graduate loans after 20 years of entering repayment. All other borrowers who have been making repayments for 25 years will also be eligible for relief. Borrowers who are eligible for relief under targeted programs such as income-driven repayment plans or public service loan forgiveness, but have not applied. Borrowers who attended school ended up with much more debt than they earned after graduation.

“Student loans are supposed to be a bridge to a better life, not a lifelong sentence of endless debt,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “This rulemaking process is about standing up for borrowers who have been failed by the country’s broken student loan system and creating new rules that will reduce the burden of student debt in this country.”

This updated text differs slightly from the Department’s proposals in the November negotiating session because it does not define certain hardships that would make borrowers eligible for relief. During the November session, negotiators spent time providing a definition of hardship qualifications, but the Department said in its press release that the current text would not include that category.

However, the press release said, “The Department will consider ways to advance relief for this category of borrowers and has dedicated time to addressing this issue during the December session.”

Following the December session, the Negotiating Committee will determine whether there is agreement on each individual idea proposed by the Department. Following consensus, the department will begin working on its draft rules before publishing it for public comment next year.

Although the plan for relief is more narrow than Biden’s first attempt, many borrowers experiencing different types of hardship are expected to qualify.

“I have to pay for my wife’s car, plus food, and utilities, plus the mortgage, and the car payment,” one 63-year-old borrower previously told Business Insider. “There are a lot of payouts and if I don’t qualify for hardship, I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

