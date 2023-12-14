These stocks have benefited the most during the record rally of the stock market.

Top Line

The stock market’s nearly two-month rally ended this week with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting an all-time high, officially erasing all losses associated with interest rate hikes, spreading gains across different groups of stocks.

AFP via Getty Images

important facts

From the Oct. 27 low through Thursday morning trading, the Dow has gained 15%, with 26 of the 30 stocks listed on the blue chip index posting positive returns during the period.

Intel (up 42%), Boeing (up 40%), Salesforce (up 31%), Goldman Sachs (up 27%), Home Depot (up 26%) were the Dow’s best performers during the historic runup, according to FactSet data . ,

The S&P 500, which is up 15% from its low in late October, has been led during that stretch by Carnival (up 66%), while the S&P’s top-performing stocks with market capitalization over $200 billion are chip makers. Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom.

In particular, gains for the “Magnificent Seven” big tech stocks that rallied much early in 2023 have been quite modest, as the group—Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla—gained an average of 17%. Is above. , exactly in line with the tech-heavy Nasdaq index’s 17% gain during the stretch.

Nevertheless, the group made notable profits, and Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia recorded record-high share prices during the boom, with Apple this week reaching an all-time world record market value of $3.1 trillion.

Adverse

The Dow’s worst returning stocks over the six-week period are Chevron (down 4%) and Walmart (down 6%). The S&P’s worst returners with a market cap above $200 billion are Pfizer, which hit a decade low, and Exxon Mobil. 15 of the S&P’s 25 biggest laggards were energy companies, highlighting the industry’s struggles as crude oil prices dropped nearly 10% during the stock market rally.

main background

The stock market decline came as a series of economic data supported the perception that inflation has fallen to more comfortable levels, supporting a reduction in interest rates from two-decade highs. The Federal Reserve acknowledged on Thursday that inflation is “going down” and signaled it intends to cut rates three times in 2024, sending stocks soaring. The bond market enjoyed a boost from a surprisingly accommodative Fed on Wednesday, as 10-year US Treasury bond yields fell below 4% for the first time since August. Goldman Sachs economist David Mericle wrote to clients that he expects this easing of financial conditions “will prove durable.”

what to see

If the S&P, which sits about 1% below its 2021 record high of around 4,800, could join the Dow in setting a new peak. In a note to clients last week, Bank of America strategists led by Savita Subramanian said they expect the index to end at 5,000 in 2024, predicting “broad leadership” for stocks beyond the big tech giants. Is.

Further reading

More from Forbes Dow hits record high amid interest rate optimism after Fed report, More from Forbes By Derek Saul These stocks lagged behind in November’s historic rally, By Derek Saul Follow Me Twitter, Send me a secure tip.

I’m a senior reporter on our news desk based in New Jersey. I graduated from Duke University in 2021, where I majored in economics and served as sports editor for Duke’s student newspaper, The Chronicle. Send tips to [email protected].

Read more Read less

Source: www.forbes.com