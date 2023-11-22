These stocks delivered the biggest shareholder returns in the last decade

Semiconductor companies have emerged as important players in the ever-changing technology industry, leading the way in progress over the past decade.

The rapid growth of the broader tech sector can be largely attributed to the indispensable role played by these companies in producing powerful chips that power a range of cutting-edge technologies.

Their influence has been particularly evident this year as the craze for generative artificial intelligence (AI) services has led to unprecedented demand for high-end chips.

Nvidia is the most profitable chip stock of the last 10 years

Amid the boom in the semiconductor sector, significant growth was seen in many companies in the stock market too. This has not only underlined the vibrancy of the industry but has also translated into impressive returns for shareholders.

Over the past decade, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) delivered a massive annual total shareholder return of 63.4%.

Chip stocks ranked based on highest annual total shareholder returns. Source: Invest on AITechX

This figure represents the total return on investment for investors who owned Nvidia stock during that period, taking into account both stock price appreciation and any dividends paid.

For example, if an investor had initially invested $1,000 in Nvidia stock ten years ago, the investment would have grown an average of 63.4% each year over the past decade.

The second best semiconductor stock in terms of annual total shareholder return is AMD (NASDAQ: AMD ) at 42.3%, followed by Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO ) at 39.9% and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS ) at 35%. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) returned 31.4%, finishing among the top five companies.

Interestingly, industry giants Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) aren’t even in the top 10. These two chip makers returned 8.8% and 8.9% respectively, which is significantly lower than their rivals.

For perspective, the S&P 500 index fund delivered 11.7% in annual shareholder returns over the past decade, underscoring how generously semiconductor companies have rewarded their investors during this period.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com