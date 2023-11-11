These stocks are leading the market’s comeback and there could be more downside to come

For investors who want to keep up with the stock market’s recent rally, here are some winning names that could be poised to lead any rally in the coming weeks. Stocks have started November trading in the green, with each major average coming off their best week of the year. The S&P 500 ended last week up 5.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 6.6%, the best week for both since November 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended last week with its biggest weekly gain since October 2022. CNBC Pro looks for stocks in the S&P 500 that are up 10% or more from their 52-week low and have gained 10% or more in the past month. The names we found also have a consensus price target that calls for further appreciation of 20% or more. Given the momentum and sell-side price targets, here’s one way to play into the market correction: Warner Bros. Discovery has the biggest potential upside — 55% — on screen, given the consensus price target among analysts. The stock is up 14% in November, making up most of this year’s 20% advance. Wells Fargo reiterated an overweight rating on Warner Bros. in a Nov. 3 note, saying that direct-to-consumer (DTC) trends this earnings season point to a potential earnings turnaround, making long-term investments in several leading media stocks sound. The probability increases. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall wrote, “We think WBD is the name investors want to keep because it’s cheap, has strong FCF and is open to industry change.” “Its DTC business is less difficult, and if it can show an improved outlook, we think it has the most rerating upside from ~6x EV/EBITDA.” Amazon also has a lot of runway. The leading e-commerce platform has not only gained more than 66% this year, but is also up 24.4% based on the Street’s consensus price target. Analysts are bullish on Amazon heading into the holiday shopping season. Amazon “appears to be a clear winner in holiday e-commerce sales,” Jefferies analyst Brent Thill wrote in a Sunday note, due to its unmatched assortment, fast delivery and broad consumer reach. The company estimates that e-commerce will pick up despite slowing retail sales, according to its proprietary survey. UBS on Sunday raised its price target on Amazon by $2 to $180 and maintained a buy rating on the stock, noting the company — which is also known for its Amazon Web Services business — recorded a strong quarter. of, led by margin improvements in North American and International retail. , as well as advertising revenue accelerated, resulting in better-than-expected guidance for the fourth quarter. Another Wall Street favorite is NextEra Energy, which has the potential for an upside of more than 26%. The electric power company reaffirmed its long-term delivery outlook in its most recent quarterly report, which beat consensus expectations partly due to strength in its renewable energy projects. NextEra Chief Financial Officer Terrell Kirk Cruz said during a third-quarter earnings call that the Florida-based company expects its financial results to come in near or top its adjusted earnings per share expectations from 2023 to 2026. NextEra shares are down about 30% for the year, but the beaten-down stock has recouped some of its losses this quarter, rising more than 3% since Sept. 30. Other companies leading the market’s comeback are packaging company Sealed Air, discount retailer Dollar Tree and newspapers. Publisher News Corp.

