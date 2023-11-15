These solid-state drivers bring the future of portable sound to your headphones

The best way to describe the XMEMS experience is that it is pure, crystal clear clarity. You hear exactly as it sounds everything in the mix, with virtually no coloration from the drivers. This is completely liberating, but it can make a bad mix – anything with an unbalanced midrange, weird panning, or too much high end – instantly stand out. You might hate how some favorite old records translate into a set of headphones with such clarity. With such a clear window I found some of the mixes surprisingly terrible.

Obviously the characteristics of the drivers, their speed and separation, are exaggerated to the highest degree inside this pair of custom-milled titanium earbuds and purpose-built amp. The scary thing for hi-fi nerds is that I’ve also demoed preproduction sample units of much more affordable earbuds with XMEMS drivers, and they seem pretty close to this good. The drivers are naturally flat to the high-end of the frequency spectrum, meaning they can be easily tuned by manufacturers using EQ and acoustic design.

xMEMS headphones don’t require any more power than traditional earbud drivers, so as long as the form factor and impedance allow, they’ll fit inside essentially any existing pair on the market. (These headphones run on an inverse impedance curve compared to normal drivers, and the iFi amp has a special DC bias to power them.) It’s a small change, a tradeoff for such excellent and repeatable sound. -Close, and that can, the folks at XMEMS assure me that it can easily be designed into earbuds and dongles given current power restrictions. The company makes a tiny 1.9 mm x 1.9 mm chip that can easily power its drivers.

The strength of the drivers is another big plus. According to the company these could be considered complete rubbish and still look great. The masochists at Solid state happiness.

The future of headphones?

The best thing about xMEMS’s driver technology? It doesn’t appear to be a mirage on the horizon so much as an aircraft rapidly approaching for landing. Creative, a brand that has long been at the forefront of audio technology and has made some good wireless earbuds themselves, will have two pairs of xMEMS-based headphones priced under $200 on the market before the end of the year.

Singularity’s high-end earbuds (the ones I’ve been listening to) already exist and are for sale, as is another pair from Soranik ($1,200). The company continues to invent and create new and better drivers, such as the recently announced new Montara. I expect many brands, especially at the higher end of earbuds, to follow suit as we spend time with the technology.

The new drivers may not be significantly cheaper than previous dynamic or balanced armature options (the company claims they are more expensive than dynamic drivers, similar to high-end balanced armature drivers), but they are easier to manufacture. Let us compensate for this in case. The fact that they don’t need to be sorted or matched by humans, and of course, the fact that they produce such incredible sound. The folks at

Between this new solid-state driver technology and the latest Qualcomm chipsets for wireless earbuds with innovations like lossless audio transmission and Wi-Fi-based streaming, it’s shaping up to be a very exciting decade for earbuds. In 10 years, we may listen to the original AirPods (7/10, WIRED review) and think they sound like AM radio. As someone who loves making music as much as I love listening to it, I can’t wait for everyone to experience true musical performance like this at affordable prices.

Source: www.wired.com