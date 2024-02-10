These six charts show how the CRE debt crisis spread to banks

(Bloomberg) — Property mogul Barry Sternlicht said last week that $1.2 trillion of real estate in offices alone has been lost and “no one knows where it all is.” There is growing concern among investors that small banks may suffer huge losses.

Concerns have heightened over the past two weeks when New York Community Bancorp, under pressure from a U.S. watchdog, cut its dividend to help raise money as commercial real estate loans go sour. And there may be room for further decline in property values, adding to the trouble for lenders: research firm Green Street this week estimated that appraised values ​​of properties might need to fall by another 10% to reach fair valuations. Can.

The turmoil is a blow to landlords and bankers who were waiting for low borrowing costs to ease the pain, adopting the mantra of ‘survive till ’25’. While this seemed like a good bet a few months ago, the strength of the economy may cause the Federal Reserve to cut rates slower than the market expected, leading to a write-off on smaller lenders after a push into commercial real estate. The risk will increase. Lending in recent years.

Here are six charts that show where we stand and how we got here:

Equity investors have been selling regional bank shares since the NYCB surprise, but credit investors seem more optimistic, suggesting they view the issues as an earnings issue rather than a financial stability risk. In fact, the risk premium on bank bonds is decreasing relative to the broader market, indicating that bank bonds are performing better.

That said, CRE credit makes up more than 40% of some lenders’ loan books and the Fed is working with community and regional banks with concentrated exposures to commercial property. In an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes that aired Sunday evening, Chairman Jerome Powell said it also includes planning for recovery from expected losses.

One reason for this is that higher capital charges after the financial crisis have made CRE lending less attractive to the largest banks. Small lenders who faced lower capital requirements saw an opportunity to increase market share and increased their investments as interest rates began to rise.

The result now is that banks are by far the largest source of finance for industry. With many of them facing losses, it will be harder for borrowers to refinance, increasing the risk of losses.

An additional complicating factor for lenders in the US is the amount of CRE lending that was interest-only, at least for mortgages tied to bonds. Although the loan-to-value ratio may have been conservative, the decline in asset values ​​has become so great that bondholders are at risk of losses in their portfolios of commercial mortgage-backed securities.

The problems with CRE are by no means limited to the US. Real estate is the industry that has contributed by far the largest amount of distressed bonds and loans globally, much of it from China which has been in a property slump for more than three years. The crisis has also spread to Germany and the Nordic countries, as access to cheap credit has worsened as borrowing costs have risen.

More than $220 billion of asset-linked bonds and loans are currently in distress globally, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News. It has fallen just $11.4 billion since Powell said in mid-December that the interest rate hike cycle was essentially over and that talk of a possible cut was “coming into focus,” sending securities markets into a tailspin. There has been an increase in a wide range of.

week in review

Troubles in the US commercial property market, which have already hit banks in New York and Japan, shifted to Europe this week, raising fears of wider contagion. For German banks at the forefront of the spread of the U.S. commercial property downturn, covered bonds and deposits could provide a lifeline, according to Barclays Plc.

The liquidation of China Evergrande Group in Hong Kong taught American and European hedge funds a harsh lesson about the dangers of trying to deal with the Communist Party in China.

According to JPMorgan, purchases of outstanding loans in CRE collateralized debt obligations recently reached record levels.

French bank Societe Generale SA is taking its collateralized debt obligation business up a notch in Europe, working to arrange new deals on its own.

Junk-rated companies are struggling to secure low interest rates on their outstanding loans as the Federal Reserve bets it will soon start easing policy.

ING Groupe NV sold an additional Tier 1 bond in dollars – a first for the market following a surge in currency issuance following UBS Group AG’s blockbuster issue last year.

A group of banks led by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. priced a $2.3 billion high-yield bond deal to refinance Ardonagh Group Ltd.’s debt, after winning a portion of the financing from direct lenders.

Apollo Global Management Inc. and Blackstone Inc. Private-credit companies including are close to finalizing a $2 billion loan package that will help finance the purchase of Alteryx Inc.

The days of investors pressuring US companies to cut debt and strengthen balance sheets as borrowing costs rise may be over, and the result could boost stocks as well as hurt corporate debt. .

A surge of missed payments on private debt by Chinese local government financing vehicles is spillover into their bonds, potentially leading to downside.

on the move

The US arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has recruited Clark Adams and Matthew Burke as managing directors in its high-yield and leveraged finance teams.

Piers Ronan has joined Truist Securities as managing director in the investment-grade loan syndicate in New York.

Moelis & Co. hired Robert Mendelson from Venor Capital Management to improve its coverage of credit funds.

Amundi SA has appointed Emily Guillen as Investment Director to strengthen its private debt team.

