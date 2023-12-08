These simple tips can help you avoid unwanted holiday weight gain | KSNF/KODE

JOPLIN, Mo. — The holidays and healthy choices, traditionally, for many of us, don’t go hand-in-hand. But health experts tell us they need to. So how do we not only do it but stick to it? Answers in this KODE Medical Focus.

“It’s important that you focus on the fun of the holidays, instead of putting our focus on the food.”





That’s Freeman Health System Wellness Coordinator Kris Drake. When it comes to food and the holidays, what we eat is typically more than just a bulk of calories—it’s tradition, sometimes gluttony, it’s celebration, it’s memories. But remember…

“Just trying 2 or 3 bites of it, or just taking a small portion will satisfy you, and without having to continue eating after you’re full,” said Drake.

The average American will gain anywhere from 2 to 5 pounds, sometimes more, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. We eat more, drink more alcohol, and also sleep less.

“Sleeping is really important during the holidays because, again, we can overextend ourselves. When we don’t get enough sleep, then our bodies tend to feel more hungry. Sometimes we feel a little hangry at times, so our bodies tend to want to take in those extra calories. So, just make sure you’re takin’ in that sleep and that rest.”

And do things to counter what you eat. Get up and move—get out and move.

“You know, our kids so many times, or us, we don’t have to get up and do things because we have remote control, we have our phone, we get sitting down. So, maybe just saying, ‘Hey, you know, let’s put our devices down, let’s turn this off, let’s play a game, let’s get up and move together, from the kids to the grandparents, aunts, and uncles,’” said Drake.

We can continue traditions, celebrations, and make more memories.

“And if you do decide to have it, enjoy it. Don’t feel guilty because we want to be able to enjoy things, and again, 80 percent of the time, following those healthy habits during the holidays, 20 percent of the time allowing yourself some treats,” said Drake.