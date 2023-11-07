These new fashion collections were designed by AI

Editor’s note: This article was originally published fashion businessAn editorial partner of CNN Style.

When Revolve and Maison Meta, an AI-focused creative agency, teamed up for the first AI Fashion Week this April, the promise was always that among the top three collections presented in a design competition run during the online retailer Fashion Will change clothes. Turn the week's proceedings into physical products – and sell them.

That first drop is here.

The initial release includes 10 to 12 pieces from each winner, ranging from a $1,598 pleated taffeta dress to a $228 one-shoulder top. All are designed with Generative Artificial Intelligence and manufactured by Revolve. Some items of clothing are quite traditional, such as a red miniskirt or a pistachio-colored leather trenchcoat. However, others show AI’s disregard for the creation of standard clothing, like a sequin navy blouse with hand-circled satin sleeves and a bolero-esque shape that looks like it’s merely revealing the wearer’s chest to a digital world. Will be kept covered in water in which there will be no air or movement. ,

Two of the winning collections were from designers with no fashion background. First-place winner, José Sabral, who calls his new brand Patif, has a background in architecture, as does second-place winner, Matilde Mariano, whose brand is called Molnum. Both are from Portugal. The eventual winner, known as Opé StyleStar – which is also the name of her brand, Opé – was born and raised in the US and worked at Betsey Johnson before becoming a stylist.

Cyril Foret, founder and creative director of Maison Meta, said the goal is to allow winners to establish brands that they can run independently if they wish.

The winners designed their collections using AI image generators MidJourney and Stable Diffusion, and in some cases editing in Photoshop. To produce the physical garments, each spent time with the Revolve team in Los Angeles, working on product development and sourcing materials, according to Nima Abbasi, partner at Maison Meta. Revolve handled all manufacturing itself.

“Technology is a huge competitive edge for Revolve,” company co-founder and co-chief executive Michael Mente said in a press release. “Through AI, we are able to unearth new emerging designers, brands and trends that we are known for delivering in unique ways.”

Fashion is one of many industries beginning to explore ways in which the new crop of generative-AI tools can be useful. Because of the technology’s ability to quickly generate high-quality imagery, design is one of the applications where it can have the biggest impact. Brands such as Collina Strada and Heliot Emil are among those already testing the tool.

But in Abbasi’s view, one of the key learnings of AI Fashion Week is that the technology can allow even people who don’t necessarily have training in fashion to create innovative designs.

“You need vision, you need creativity and then you need to learn the tools,” he said.

Revolve and Maison Meta are now preparing for the next AI Fashion Week, which will take place in two parts: the first will run from 16 to 19 November in conjunction with the Fotovogue Festival in Milan; The second program will return to New York from November 30 to December 1.

According to Maison Meta, Revolve will again produce items from the design competition’s winning collections as physical garments, although only five winners will be chosen instead of three.

