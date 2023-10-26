These Nasdaq stocks, including Tesla and Airbnb, are already in a bear market

The mounting pressure from “higher longer” interest rates means there is likely more bad news ahead for the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. The index fell 2.4% on Wednesday, its worst day since February. The Nasdaq is now down more than 10% from this year’s high of July 19, meaning it has officially entered correction territory. Alphabet, which slipped 9.5% on Wednesday due to disappointing cloud revenue, contributed to the index’s decline. So did Tesla, which just last week recorded its worst week of the year after its third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ expectations. The negative performance of these two stocks is certainly not unique, with several names within the Nasdaq already in a bear market, or down more than 20% from their 52-week highs. CNBC Pro recently screened a list of these stocks, shown here: The list of names also includes Tesla, which is down 29% from its 52-week high in July. Overall, 21 of the 46 analysts covering the stock maintain a Hold rating and call for an average upside of 10%, per LSEG. Wall Street analysts lowered their price targets before and after the electric vehicle maker’s disappointing third-quarter results. Even Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, who is overweight on the stock, cut his price target from $400 to $380. On the more skeptical side, Bernstein’s Tony Sacconaghi maintained an Underperform rating with a $150 price target, indicating a potential 29% downside. “5% Auto Revenue Growth, Declining Margins and Trading at 200x FCF – Is the Story Broken?”. He has written. “In many ways, Tesla is looking increasingly like a regular auto company.” Airbnb, down 23.5% from its 52-week high in July, has a hold rating from half of the analysts covering the stock and estimates for a 23% upside, according to LSEG. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded vacation rental stocks from Overweight to Sector Weight in early October. “Our call is that leisure travel experiences a material recovery over 2021-2023E, resulting in substantial margin expansion,” analyst Justin Patterson wrote. “As these tailwinds fade, we are increasingly at risk [room nights and experiences] And [average daily rate] Growth.” The second name on the list was Enphase Energy, which is down 72.2% from its 52-week high hit on Dec. 5. More than 6 out of 10 analysts covering the stock rate it a Buy or Strong Buy, and the average consensus price target suggests a 75% upside from here, according to LSEG. Shares of the solar products maker have fallen about 64% since the beginning of the year. The stock fell 15% last Friday after competitor SolarEdge warned investors about weak demand in European markets. Daiwa upgraded the stock to neutral from buy, citing slow growth and prolonged inventory destocking. Enphase is set to report quarterly earnings after the bell on Thursday. Dollar Tree is 36% off its 52-week high in November 2022. Analysts surveyed gave an average rating of buy and a potential upside of 37%. The stock has sold off more than 23% so far this year as resumption of student loan payments and rising gas prices hit widespread dollar stores. As a result, both consumer fundamentals and investor sentiment have deteriorated. Goldman Sachs upgraded Dollar Tree shares to buy from neutral earlier this month. The attached price target of $137 corresponds to a potential upside of 26.5% from Wednesday’s close. — CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed reporting.

