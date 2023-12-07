These millennials left big cities for peace and quiet. Now he is filled with regrets.

From 2020 to 2021, 85 Percentage of home buyers aged 31 to 40 who bought in either a suburb or a small city.

Percentage of home buyers aged 31 to 40 who bought in either a suburb or a small city. Many of these movers left big cities for less expensive homes, but found that it was not worth the compromise.

Lauren Savoie, 34, traded Boston for Manhattan, Kansas, a college town with a population of less than 55,000 in 2022.

Savoie and her husband, who has attended a local college, get more for their money, spending the same $1,700 in rent they paid for an extra bedroom in Boston and better appliances in Kansas. But the peaceful respite they were hoping for proved to be boring.

“Being here has shown me how much I value a place,” Savoie previously told Business Insider , “There are a lot of green spaces in Kansas. It’s quiet. The people are incredibly friendly and kind. But I really value the sense of culture, the great food, and the faster pace of life.” After her husband graduates, the couple once again leaves the country and moves to a city.

Savoie is not alone: ​​many people who took advantage of the opportunity offered by remote work to leave the expensive rents and lifestyle of cities in exchange for cheaper real estate and a more hectic life elsewhere are now reconsidering their decisions. . Many people regret leaving the social and professional groups they have developed and feel distanced from their hobbies.

Take Zachary Thatcher, who fled New York City in 2020 to take up organic farming on his friend’s farm. Thatcher, who told the New York Post He thought he would never return to the city, staying only four and a half months.

“I miss the diversity and my Jewish community,” he said.

In particular, Millennials regret leaving big cities , Millennials left cities like Los Angeles and Chicago at a faster rate than Gen X and Boomers in 2021, according to U.S. Census data analyzed by the home-improvement site. Today’s Homeowner , Additionally, from 2020 to 2021, 85% of homebuyers between the ages of 31 and 40 — who are within the millennial age range of 25 to 44 — purchased homes in the suburbs or a rural area, according to Data from National Association of Realtors ,

The cheap housing that many people sought after leaving the cities was not worth the compromise. Alex Gatien, 38, left for a quiet town 270 miles east of Toronto, Canada, in May 2021. He and his partner bought a four-bedroom Victorian house with a large yard for less than the cost of a studio in Toronto.

He appreciates the low cost of living, but laments what he gave up in the move.

“People live in much more private circles,” Gatien previously told Business Insider. “Everyone drives everywhere, which means you don’t really meet people. They don’t really use public spaces like parks unless they have their own outdoor space, which every “Nobody does unless they’re poor.”

Have you moved out of a city and regret it? We want to hear from you. Contact Reporter Jordan Pandey [email protected] With your story.

