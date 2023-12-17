These hot rocks can shine brighter than the Sun. They can also help eliminate fossil fuels

Fresno, California CNN –

At some point in the rise of humanity, smarter than average homo sapien Removed a rock from the fire for heat and invented the thermal battery.

More than a million years later, as humanity struggles to develop fossil fuels in time to avoid climate collapse, that simple idea is making a modern comeback — and hotter rocks, literally and figuratively, than ever before. are much warmer.

“The temperature (of the rocks) in the box right now is about 1,600 degrees Celsius,” said Andrew Poneck, standing next to a thermal battery the size of a small building. That’s about 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit, “hotter than the melting point of steel,” he explained.

But what made their boxes of white-hot rocks so significant was that they were heated not by burning tons of coal or gas, but by capturing sunlight with thousands of photovoltaic solar panels, located across from Fresno. Their prototypes were surrounded in the west.

If successful, Poneck and his start-up Entora Energy could be part of a new, multi-trillion dollar energy storage sector that could harness the sun or wind to make boxes of rocks hot enough to run the world’s largest factories. Uses up.

“People sometimes feel like they’re insulting us by saying, ‘Hey, it sounds really simple,’” Ponek laughed. “And we say, ‘No, that’s exactly it.’”

Ponek’s clean energy passion began when he was a curious public-school kid tinkering with photovoltaics in his parent’s garage and was lured to drop out of Stanford to build a grid-scale solar plant .

When he went back to get his degree, he realized that the sun and wind are great for draining batteries in cars and homes, but also clean fuel sources of the industrial heat needed to make everything from baby food to There is a more urgent demand to do so. For steel. And because a factory’s energy demands are often 24/7, heavy industry has not yet had to take advantage of the falling price of renewable energy.

“Most days in the middle of the day in California, electricity is free and sometimes even negative dollars in the wholesale market because there is so much solar installed now,” Ponek said, “and we see the same in other markets.” are looking. State with wind. The problem is that you can’t close your factory when the sun goes behind the clouds or the wind stops blowing, and that’s the problem we focused on.

Source: www.cnn.com