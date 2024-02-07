"These guitars represent the pinnacle of excellence, blending innovation with Fender's rich heritage": The 2024 Custom Collection is a tour de force of high-end guitar design from the Big F Custom Shop.

That heady smell of nitrocellulose lacquer in early February is a clear indication that the Fender Custom Shop has just launched its custom collection, which will yield a bumper crop in 2024. High-end electric guitar – Anything else bass guitar – It remixes some of Big F’s most loved designs with some sacred features.

These collector-grade electric guitars are an excuse for the Fender Custom Shop to flex their muscles and show off a little, not only with their talent for heavy rework, but to refresh the fundamentals with some unique appointments – This is the time of year when we see Strats with F-holes, Burnt Copper finishes, and Esquires with ‘cocked wah’ electronics. Lordi.

Collected under six distinct categories, the Custom Collection 2024 series includes Limited Edition, Postmodern, American Custom, Time Machine, Artisan and Vintage Custom models, each created with its own recognizable design logic.

Mike Lewis, vice president of product development at the Fender Custom Shop, was naturally proud to punch with this lot, and said this collection has raised the bar for custom shop guitar making.

We are confident that this year’s collection will appeal to artists, players and collectors alike and set a new standard for excellence in the world of custom guitars. Mike Lewis, Fender Custom Shop

Lewis said, “Crafted by the industry’s most skilled craftsmen, these guitars represent the pinnacle of excellence, blending innovation with Fender’s rich heritage.” “Each collection tells a unique story, from the timeless beauty of limited edition and Time Machine models to the groundbreaking features of Postmodern and American Custom collections to the nostalgia of vintage custom designs.

“We are confident that this year’s collection will appeal to artists, players and collectors alike, and set a new standard for excellence in the world of custom guitars. Many of the models in this collection are available for customization through our network of Custom Shop Showcase dealers, allowing players to tailor their specifications to individual preferences.

Fender Custom Limited Edition CuNiFe Telecaster Custom Aged Silver Sparkle (Image Credit: Fender)

The scope is very large. There are dozens of models. Here we’ll take a look at some of the highlights from this year’s crop to give you an idea of ​​what five to six grand will buy you at the Fender Custom Shop. Spoiler: lots of guitar.

limited edition

First up we get the limited edition models. Lewis says “timeless excellence” but that’s kind of a given. The first thing to note about these is that they won’t last long, and they have some features typically reserved for artist collaboration or masterbuilt instruments.

Limited edition models include the CuNiFe Telecaster Custom. Equipped with a Bigsby, a Journeyman relic that doesn’t step on its vintage silver sparkle finish, it’s equipped with a CuNiFe wide range humbucker in the neck position and an original Blackguard single-coil at the bridge, all wired with dual stack HS wiring. are connected.

Keeping with the theme for this collection, premium tonewoods abound, with this model’s neck made from quartersawn 2A flame maple, carved into a ’60s-style Oval C profile.

fender custom limited edition 1964 “bobbed” telecaster thinline three-color sunburst (image credit: fender)

It is joined by the limited edition 1964 “Bobbed” Tele Thinline, known for its chambered two-piece selected ash Thinline body (although there is a natural finish model which is mahogany), and chopped (“bobbed”) three-stroke -The saddle bridge, which should be noted, has custom shop RSD saddles to improve intonation.

Continuing that Telecaster lineage is the Red Hot Esquire, a single-pickup Thinline offered in Aged Black, Aged White Blonde, and super-faded Aged Candy Apple Red (pictured). That single pickup is a hand-wound reverse-angle Josefina “Red Hot” Telecaster single-coil, and it’s wired with Esquire “cocked wah” wiring. It sounds like a lot of fun – and the 1952 “U-shaped” bird’s eye maple neck might seem comfortable.

Image 1 of 2

fender custom limited edition red hot esquire (image credit: fender) fender custom limited edition 1964 l-series stratocaster aged sage metallic green (image credit: fender)

It’s the 70th anniversary of the Stratocaster, so of course it features the Strat, a 1964 L-series with heavy relic finish. It features a two-piece alder body, rift-sawn maple neck, and a 7.25″ to 9.5″ compound radius rosewood fingerboard, and is equipped with a trio of hand-tuned ’64 Stratocaster pickups. It is offered in three-color Sunburst, Aged Daphne Blue, Aged Olympic White and Aged Sage Metallic Green (pictured).

Limited edition models include a P-Jazz Bass, a high-end hybrid with a two-piece Select Ash body and a hand-wound ’57 Precision Bass pickup. The jazz part of the equation can be found in the fretting arm, the neck of which is designed in a ’60s-style “U” jazz bass profile.

postmodern

The Postmodern line is more unconventional and “combines the best features of the past with modern materials and innovations”, and you’ll find it populated by a series of Thinline Telecasters and low-spec Thinline Strats with f-holes.

Image 1 of 7

(Image credit: fender) (Image credit: fender) (Image credit: fender) (Image credit: fender) (Image credit: fender) (Image credit: fender)

Again, the specifications are tip-top. The Telecaster features hand-wound Master Design “Bone-Tone” Strat pickups, hand-wound Tomatillo single-coils. Making these a little vintage-modern, Fender has given them a light Journeyman Relic finish.

We particularly like the Bigsby B5 Vibrato RSD J-Bridge on the AZ Black Postmodern Tele. However, the burnished copper finish on a postmodern Strat is hard to beat. It looks almost edible. Strats have a ’60s-style oval C neck, while Teles have a ’57-style soft “V” neck profile. Everyone has contoured heels.

American Custom

Image 1 of 4

Fender American Custom Telecaster NOS Telecaster Honey Blonde (Image credit: fender) -Fade Chocolate Two-Color Sunburst (Image Credit: Fender)

The American Custom is a contemporary US fender, as envisioned by the custom shop, so is produced NOS as standard. These are freshly molded, the Strats are offered with a choice of maple or rosewood fingerboard, with, where applicable, carved AAA roasted flame maple for the neck and fingerboard.

Premium details include hand-wound loaded Nocaster pickups on the Telecaster, hand-wound dual-mag single-coils on the Strats, both ’50s-style wiring, 1/2 blenders on the Strat, fat ’50s on the Tele.

The Tele Sapphire comes in Blue Transparent (pictured) and Honey Blonde, and both have black anodized aluminum pickguards. The Stratocaster has aged white blonde, wide-fade chocolate two-color sunburst, vintage blonde and three-color sunburst finishes, again with black ‘guards.

time machine

Time Machine models are where things get super- vintage, not only in terms of specifications and efforts to match the tone of the year of the model, but also to match what the finish might look like after decades of play. . We say “playing” but some of these look like they’ve made a rough living.

Image 1 of 4

Fender Custom Time Machine 1964 Jaguar Fade Aged Burgundy Mist (Image credit: Fender) Fender Custom Time Machine 1957 Stratocaster Heavy Relic Aged Surf Green (Image credit: Fender) Fender Custom Time Machine 1967 Stratocaster Relic Charcoal Frost (Image credit: Fender) Fender Custom Time Machine 1967 Jazzmaster Deluxe Aged Lake Placid Blue (Image Credit: Fender)

Some of this makes Rory Gallagher’s 1961 Strat look collector grade, but not all. In fact, one of our favorites from this year’s Time Machine collection is the 1967 Closet Classic lacquered Jazzmaster Deluxe. It comes in Vintage Blonde and Three-Color Sunburst, but the aged Lake Placid Blue (pictured) impresses to a lesser extent.

They all have hand-wired electric guitar pickups, vintage-accurate floating vibrato, all the good stuff, but especially that 4-ply brown shell pickguard that looks like the bees’ knees.

Other highlights include a stunning 1967 Stratocaster relic with a charcoal frost finish. This 1957 Stratocaster in Heavy Relic Aged Surf Green looks like it’s been beaten to death, but you just know it will have the notes, and it will play like a dream.

It has a set of hand-wound Tomatillo Strat single-coils, BTW, with RWRP on the middle pickup for enhanced mids and zero hum, and they’re connected with vintage modified #2 wiring and greasebucket tone circuits.

If you’re in the market for a high-end offset that looks vintage but is well-kept, well-loved and rarely played, the 1964 Jaguar in Faded Aged Burgundy Mist is a keeper. Is.

the architect

(Image credit: fender)

The Artisan range is a little more rococo than the others and includes a stunning maple burl jazz bass in an aged natural finish. And there’s no shortage of curl in the AAAA Maple Burl. It is positively three-dimensional.

It features a round-laminated rosewood fingerboard, hand-built vintage jazz bass pickups, vintage wiring, a ’60s-style “U” profile neck, and an RSD Highmass bridge.

vintage custom

Image 1 of 2

Fender Vintage Custom 1959 Stratocaster Fade Aged Sonic Blue (Image Credit: Fender)

And finally we have the Vintage Custom models, which feature two 1959 Stratocasters that capture the storied double-cut in a transitional year, introduce a rosewood fingerboard, and go sunburst to offer not two but three colors. Let’s do a remix. In 2024, it is also offered in haunting Fade Aged Sonic Blue and Fiesta Red, making us want to play Apache all day and all night.

Highlights include a ’59 C profile neck, 7.25” to 9.5” compound radius fingerboard, flash-coat lacquer, two-piece alder body, hand-wound ’59 Strat pickups and a 3-ply mint green nitrocellulose pickguard. Wowsers.

To see the full range, visit the Fender Custom Shop. If you have five grand set aside for a new guitar, today might be the day…

Source: www.musicradar.com