investors in some FTSE 100 The stock can’t catch a break. In fact, the fragile economic and geopolitical environment has now driven share prices of a number of our major companies to 52-week lows.

Today, I’m looking at three examples and asking if any are too cheap to resist.

weak demand

specialty chemicals manufacturer Croda International (LSE:CRDA) has had a very bad 2023 and the stock is down almost 40%.

Is the decline too much? Possibly. This company has a strong balance sheet and a history of generating above-average margins. Croda also has a good track record when it comes to increasing its annual dividend, even if the current yield (2.5%) isn’t particularly hefty.

Again, the recent cut to its annual profit outlook due to lower demand across its businesses is quite worrying. Adjusted pre-tax profit of £300m-£320m is now expected, down from £370m-£400m.

With this in mind, a valuation of 24 times FY20 earnings still looks hefty for the shares.

On the other hand, this is lower than Croda’s five-year average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 31. So, the stock may be more profitable than it appears.

However, given how big the guidance cut was, this company is on my watch list right now. If I eventually had to buy, it might be psychologically easier to gradually build up the stake.

great value?

investment platform provider Hargreaves Lansdowne (LSE:HL) Another FTSE 100 company in trouble. Despite the odd fleeting burst of positive momentum over the past year, shares have hit a 52-week low.

It makes sense. Regardless of how well it has scored on quality metrics in the past, an abundance of bearishness in the market will never be good for business or sentiment.

This is confirmed by recent trading statements. The growth in subscriber base in Q1 was negligible, if at all.

On the other hand, I strongly believe that the growing UK population will serve as a long-term growth driver for Hargreaves as more of us look to organize our savings. Although the £3.3bn cap is not below the competition, it is a good sign for improvement.

It may not be a comfortable ride initially, but the P/E of 11 (compared to the five-year average of 26) is also very attractive.

I probably wouldn’t be able to resist it.

profit alert

The third stock to recently hit a 52-week low is B&Q owner Neelkanth (LSE: KGF).

Again, this isn’t really a surprise. While the company enjoyed a purple patch during the lockdown, it is inevitable that some DIY and gardening projects came to a halt during the life-saving crisis. Apparently, annual profit is now expected to be 7% lower than previously predicted.

Does it cost a lot of negativity? An AP/E under nine sure seems cheap at face value, The 5.9% dividend yield also packs a punch for income investors.

However, I am still cautious. With inflation being slightly higher than expected recently, the risk/reward tradeoff here still looks unfavourable. Knowing that the company is the third most shorted stock in the UK market (two places above Hargreaves Lansdown) is also hardly encouraging.

Until I get clear evidence that momentum has reversed, I’m keeping my car clean.

