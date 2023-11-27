These foreign stocks doubled the returns of Nvidia stock!

Image Source: Getty Images

almost everyone S&P 500 The index’s gains in 2023 have come from a few mega-cap tech stocks, dubbed the ‘Magnificent Seven’. And to pave the way nvidia corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock.

Stocks skyrocket

At its 52-week low on December 28, 2022, Nvidia’s share price fell to $138.84, but has since risen. As I write, it’s $485.78, valuing US chip designers at $1.2trn.

Here’s how it has performed across five timescales:

One month +11.3% six months +59.1% from 2023 to today +232.2% one year +198.6% five years +1,087.9%

My table shows the powerful movement of this tech stock over periods ranging from one month to five years. Furthermore, its price went even higher, reaching a record high of $505.48 on November 20.

Incredibly, $1,000 invested in Nvidia half a decade ago would now be worth $11,879. These returns are better than only a few large-cap stocks elsewhere.

How I wish I had bought it

Last November, my wife and I bought shares in four of the top US tech companies. However, not having done in-depth research on Nvidia at the time, I missed a great opportunity to buy some shares at a price below $140. I’m kicking myself today for not hitting the ‘buy’ button a year ago.

Nvidia doubled down?

Perhaps there is a way I can still benefit from the growth of this chip designer as it helps usher in a new era of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI)? For example, what if I could buy a stock that doubles the capital return from this popular stock?

Since October, I have been able to do this due to the launch of two new US exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These two turbo-charged, leveraged stocks have been launched by US firms REX Shares and Tuttle Capital Management. Experts use financial instruments to double the daily returns of the ETF underlying stocks. I will explain in more detail.

How do these ETFs work

These are the two new funds/stocks T-Rex 2X Long Nvidia Daily Target ETF (CBOE: NVDX), and T-Rex 2X Inverse Nvidia Daily Target ETF (CBOE:NVDQ).

For example, let’s say I buy long the ETF and Nvidia goes up 5% that day. Then my profit would be 10% (or slightly less, due to issues like spreads and dealing fees). However, if I had bought a short ETF that day (betting on Nvidia stock falling), I would have lost 10%.

I repeat, these products are designed to double the daily returns of Nvidia shares – either up (long) or down (short). But due to ongoing charges and other technical factors, they will never be able to double Nvidia’s profits/losses in the long run.

Only for risk lovers?

While Nvidia’s stock itself can be quite volatile, both of these stocks are even more risky by design.

For example, on Halloween (October 31), the NVDX ETF closed at $23.13. After this, it increased to $35.05 on Monday, November 20. That’s a spectacular gain of 51.5% in less than three weeks.

In contrast, over the same 20-day period, the value of the Inverse ETF (NVDQ) dropped from $31.65 to $20.44. This is a huge decline of 35.4%. These returns clearly show how very, very volatile both stocks are.

Would I buy? No! I suspect these new products are for day traders and speculators who enjoy the thrill of owning high-volatility stocks. But that’s not me.

