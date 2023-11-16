These fools have a tight grip on 4 UK shares

Image Source: Getty Images

Selling is part of the investing equation. Although these Motley Fool UK writers haven’t yet reached that point with the stocks in question, they’re still under the microscope…

British American Tobacco

What it does: British American tobacco manufacturer and sells tobacco products around the world.

By Charlie Keough. I am in a short position British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS). And I will keep the stock under close watch over the next few months.

The main reason for this is its performance. It hasn’t been a pleasant year for the company’s shareholders, with the stock falling more than 20%. In fact, it has seen its value decline by more than 25% in the last five years.

There are many factors behind its decline. However, most prominent is the declining popularity of the tobacco industry. Some people even estimate that smoking may end by 2050.

I see upside in the stock. For example, businesses have begun to pay more attention to alternative revenue streams to deal with the risk of declining sales. What’s more, with a dividend yield of over 8%, it offers a passive income opportunity.

However, I will be watching British American Tobacco’s performance closely in the near future. If its poor record continues, I may reevaluate my position.

Charlie Keough owns shares in British American Tobacco,

GSK

What it does: GSK is a biopharmaceutical company based in the UK, which produces vaccines, treatments and consumer health care products.

By Dr. James Fox. Since I Invested in UK Pharmaceutical GSK (LSE:GSK), shares remain flat.

The share price has been suppressed for some time amid concerns of legal action against GSK. US plaintiff claims heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer in some production areas.

Estimates vary as to how much it will cost to settle these Zantac lawsuits. However, it is broadly accepted that the worst possible outcome has been taken off the table.

GSK claims there is no scientific evidence for the claims, and a federal judge backed them, dismissing thousands of cases in December.

Refocusing on valuation and business prospects, GSK beat expectations in the second quarter and lifted its guidance for the year. The stock looks extremely cheap for a biopharma firm, trading at just 9.9x forward earnings.

However, due to concerns about litigation, there is no motion. I am cautious that it may take a long time for any positive results to be realized.

James Fox owns shares of GSK.

persimmon

What it does: Persimmon is the second-largest housebuilder in the UK by some metrics and is considered one of the country’s top five developers.

By John Chung. One UK business I own but hold tightly is shares in a homebuilder persimmon (LSE:PSN). With the stock trading near multi-year valuation lows after its profits declined due to higher mortgage rates, this could be an opportunity for me to buy the dip.

Risky inflation causes rates to remain high for a long time, further reducing housing demand. However, if rates decline, Persimmon’s focus on first-time buyers could be beneficial, leading to a surge in completions and profits. Additionally, I am optimistic about Persimmon’s vertical integration plans to cut costs and boost margins in the long term. At the same time, the acute housing shortage in Britain is not going away.

Thus, I am holding on to the persimmon for its recovery potential. Careful handling is required, but this beaten-down stock could make a strong comeback once the headwinds subside. Nonetheless, the risk/reward balance means that Persimmon stock needs a tight leash for now.

John Chung holds positions in Persimmon.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

What it does: Scottish Mortgage is an investment company whose mission is to identify, own and support the world’s most exceptional growth companies, whether public or private, at competitive fees for shareholders.

By Harvey Jones. I have tried two Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) shares this year, once on May 30 and again on August 1. In both cases, it was against my better judgment.

The UK-listed trust’s share price halved last year as its strategy to chase US growth stocks Tesla It backfired terribly. Strangely, it hasn’t improved this year, even when there were top 10 portfolio holdings like Tesla and NVIDIA Were flying. This makes me think that some of its smaller holdings are actually performing poorly.

Manager Tom Slater had to answer many tough questions from shareholders about recent poor performance, and I wasn’t always convinced by his answers.

So why did I buy it? Partly because I noticed that when broader sentiment rose, Scottish mortgages rose sharply. So I decided this was a great way to play the recovery, except now there’s no recovery and shares are falling again.

I’m only down 2% or 3% overall, which isn’t bad. When sentiment rises, I expect Scottish Mortgage to follow (at pace). Yet unlike another private equity holding, 3i Group, I’m not entirely sure that the management is in good shape. I will keep watching it like a hawk.

Harvey Jones holds shares in the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust.

The post 4UK shares that these fools are holding tight appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

The Motley Fool UK recommends British American Tobacco PLC, GSK, Nvidia and Tesla. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com