Binance had a tough end to November as its CEO and co-founder – Changpeng Zhao – had to step down from his position after pleading guilty to failing to implement proper AML regulations at his company.

Binance itself agreed to pay a fine of more than $4 billion to US authorities without admitting guilt in several cases.

In addition to the immediate price impact on the entire industry and BNB in ​​particular, the decision also damaged investor confidence in the exchange. Somewhat expected, some platforms emerged as beneficiaries of these developments.

Who benefited?

Initial reports following the settlement indicated that the bulk of assets previously stored on Binance were transferred to its US rival – Coinbase Pro. In its latest research on the matter, Kaiko confirms this, saying that Coinbase’s market share has increased by 34%. However, after the deal another company – Bybit – benefited even more as its market share increased by 50% in just a few days.

“Bybit is the immediate standout winner, gaining market share every hour and growing more than 20% in 16 out of 24 hours.”

Still, Kaiko pointed out that despite Coinbase’s growth, Binance “remains the leader in liquidity for both BTC and altcoins”. CryptoQuant had also indicated this earlier this week. The on-chain data provider and research resource said Binance saw a 20% drop in its reserves following the settlement deal as BTC stored on the exchange dropped from 634,000 in May to about 500,000.

However, according to Kaiko, Binance’s dominance over its competitors in terms of indicators for many altcoins such as BTC and Dogecoin remains strong.

“Meanwhile, DOGE shows why Binance is still on top. Over the past few weeks, its spread has never exceeded 1.5 bps; Bybit’s baseline spread is similar, although it often goes above 2 bps. In both cases Coinbase’s spread is higher than that of its rivals, and it has yet to show signs of narrowing the gap.

cryptopotato Last week it was reported that Coinbase’s share prices were on the rise, and they hit a peak not seen in more than a year. However, looking closer, one can see a particular rise that started after the Binance deal.

COIN traded for less than $100 in the week before speculation about a possible Binance deal emerged. Shares began rising amid news that CZ would be stepping down and that’s exactly when the rumors became reality.

As of Friday, December 1, COIN prices reached approximately $135, meaning shares of the largest US-based crypto exchange have increased by approximately 35% in the two weeks between the Binance settlement deal.

