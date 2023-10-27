These electric shoes enable you to run 2.5 times faster

I know, it sounds like a gimmick. But it isn’t – or at least it shouldn’t be. Moonwalkers are motorized shoes designed to help you go faster and get where you’re going in less time.

Developed by Shift Robotics, a startup company spun out of Carnegie Mellon University, Moonwalkers claims to be able to increase the walking speed of the average user by approximately 2.5 times.

To put it in concrete numbers, they can increase your walking speed by up to 11.2 km/h (7 mph). This is about equal to my average speed in long jogging sessions. Imagine yourself walking at a fast pace everywhere throughout the city, yet without breaking a sweat!

Of course you’ll still have to put in some effort yourself. Shoes don’t turn flat ground into an airport-style walking path. But as long as you’re walking, power shoes are powering your steps to move faster.

These aren’t electric skates though; The company makes this very clear. The whole idea is that you still use walking as you normally would. Moonwalkers strap on top of your normal shoes and are also wedged in the middle, allowing for a more natural walking motion due to the way your toes curve over the ball of your foot.

I’m guessing you’ll notice an extra 1.9 kilograms (4.2 pounds) strapped to each leg, but hopefully running at running pace will compensate for the extra load on your legs. And as a bonus, if you think of the extra poundage of moonwalkers as 1980s-style ankle weights it’ll be like an extra little workout.

The solution is designed to be as intuitive as possible. As the company explained:

“Thanks to an intuitive AI drivetrain, the shoes adapt to your gait. There are no new skills to learn or complicated techniques to understand. They’re not something you lace up and wobble on – they’re highly engineered joints in your shoes that you lace up.

They’re apparently also suitable for off-roading, or, er… off-sidewalking?

It is said to go up to 6 miles (10 km) on a single charge. This may not seem like very long range, especially when we’re used to seeing dozens of miles of range from e-bikes, e-scooters and other traditional micromobility products. But then again, that’s about 3-4 times more distance than the average American walks in a day (that’s just as frustrating).

The Moonwalker electric shoes actually launched on Kickstarter a few months ago, although we typically shy away from covering crowdfunding campaigns of new startups. After reaching its goal and raising over US$300,000 in just two days, Shift Robotics is now selling conventional speedwalking shoes on its website.

But you won’t want to stand (or walk) when I tell you the price. A set of Moonwalker shoes will cost you more than US$1,399.

Electrek’s Tech

Yes, it’s a little silly and expensive, but the engineer in me appreciates it! While most people would be better off getting a little more wear out of the shoes they already have, I can see how a solution like this would be helpful for people whose jobs require a lot of walking every day. Imagine Amazon warehouse workers or Postal Service workers on foot.

I also wonder if there might be something like an “e-bike effect” for running, where e-bikes give average people more exercise than pedal bikes because the recreational factor combined with less effort means That they stay out riding longer. Perhaps when you’re suddenly walking at 7 mph, you might decide to walk a mile to the grocery store in just 8 minutes instead of driving in the car.

For most people who won’t be purchasing electric shoes, I think trying to walk more steps a day with your normal acoustic shoes is probably the best option.

FTC: We use auto affiliate links that generate income. More.

Source: electrek.co