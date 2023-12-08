These 'domed houses' made of mud mixing tradition and innovation. cnn business

cnn-

In Morocco, a startup is building affordable homes using a material that’s ubiquitous: clay.

Eco-Dome Maroc was established in 2016. It applies local traditions to modern technology to create dome-shaped buildings, which are cheaper, more environmentally sustainable and more energy-efficient than regular concrete houses.

Founder Younes Ozri says that as he was traveling around the country he discovered “a very rich tradition of clay making” used by previous generations.

“We simply took this existing information and adjusted it with modern technologies to create a concept that is environmentally friendly, cost-effective and very quick to implement,” he told CNN.

Each home in Eco-Dome is unique. Once the company receives the order, the first step is to analyze the composition of the soil at the site to determine its suitability for construction.

Small amounts of lime or cement may be added for optimal performance, and thermal simulation models are run to find the ideal thickness of the dome’s walls, so that it can absorb heat during the summer and release it during the winter. Could. This means the building will use as little energy as possible for heating and cooling—sometimes not at all, says Ouszri, who trained as a civil engineer.

He says eco-domes are much faster to build than a standard house. Prices range from about 2,500 Moroccan dirhams ($247) per square meter to 4,500 dirhams ($445), and can vary according to soil and site. Ouazri says it can be up to a third cheaper than a standard house “mainly because we eliminate a large portion of the raw materials that we need to get, because we’re using local clay. .We also eliminate the logistics associated with it, such as delivering materials to the site.”

Eco-Dome builds homes using a variety of technologies. One is called “Superdobe”, devised by Iranian American architect Nader Khalili in the 1980s, and uses stacked polypropylene bags filled with soil. Other methods include using wooden frames to achieve rectangular floor plans instead of round ones for structures.

The first Eco-Dome was completed in 2017. “This was a 775-square-foot house in a rural area near Rabat, the capital of Morocco, built for a client who uses it as a vacation home,” says Aujri.

Since then, the company has built more than 100 domes at 40 different sites. The largest, a 2,700-square-foot cultural center, is in Agoume, 70 miles southeast of Marrakech, in a region with a harsh climate that ranges from freezing in the winter to scorching heat in the summer.

The company, which has received investments of approximately $300,000 to date and employs 17 people, has three main types of customers, Aujri says: “Landowners who want to build a primary or secondary home in the most ecological way possible; Investors in rural tourism and eco-tourism; And local authorities and communities will build schools or other infrastructure for education and health care.”

Eco-Dome now aims to begin construction in other countries and is considering Algeria and Ivory Coast first.

Youssef El Gnady, professor of architecture at the International University of Rabat, who is not affiliated with Eco-Dome, says the project is an interesting “frugal innovation”, which aims to create affordable homes for all social categories, and adds that This is sustainable.

However, he believes that the use of the houses has been limited due to cultural barriers.

“Here in Morocco and North Africa in general, many people have the mentality of wanting houses made of concrete, which they believe are more modern and stronger,” he says. “This has limited the project to a particular area, which is mainly supported by people with environmental concerns and a certain sensitivity towards second homes in particular.”

Gnady also questions the earthquake resistance of Superdob domes. In September, Morocco was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Ozrai says that attitudes are slowly changing. He says the Eco-Domes are built in compliance with local building regulations, saying, “Buildings using Superadobe or other clay techniques are resilient to earthquakes” and “Four of our buildings were near the epicenter and She stood still in front of the epicenter of the earthquake.

,[Earth] It lasts longer than industrial materials,” says Aujrai. “In some areas of Morocco, we have buildings that were built thousands of years ago. With proper maintenance, our domes can last forever.

Source: www.cnn.com