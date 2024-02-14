These developments show that the bullish phase in Bitcoin is not over yet.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez provides insight suggesting that Bitcoin’s bullish momentum is just getting started. Based on this, the leading crypto token is still likely to reach new highs before the impending bullish peak.

Market sentiment signals further gains for Bitcoin

In an These investors usually start with dedication before “moving forward through hope, optimism and faith”. This capitulation phase occurs when these BTC bulls succumb to the bears, with Bitcoin bottoming out at some point.

The crypto analyst also noted that these BTC holders also experienced “a brief period of anxiety” after the confidence phase, leading to a price correction. However, after that the market again enters a phase of confidence, indicating further potential gains, Martinez said.

The crypto analyst claims that the market has “come out of the phase of worry and re-entered a new phase of confidence.” He further said that this suggests that the market will see more momentum for Bitcoin before reaching “the peak of enthusiasm that characterizes the end of the bullish cycle.”

According to Martinez’s analysis, there are still new highs to reach for BTC. There is also a strong possibility that Bitcoin will surpass its all-time high (ATH) of $68,000. The crypto token has consistently surpassed its previous ATH in each bullish phase. Interestingly, this always happens months after the Bitcoin halving.

That’s why it’s no surprise that the BTC halving is again predicted to be the event that will completely trigger the next bull run.

BTC expected to see influx of new investors

In a subsequent X post, Ali Martínez highlighted how Bitcoin is far from achieving peak popularity among the general public. This is based on Google search trends metrics, which show how popular a term like ‘Bitcoin’ is. Currently, BTC’s score is reported to be 18, meaning it has not even reached “mid-popularity”.

The silver lining in this data is that it shows how much more investors Bitcoin could see in the next bull run. Furthermore, the introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs is considered to be the right time as these funds can contribute to the inclusion of the next generation of Bitcoin holders in the crypto space.

Search engines like Google may also play a role when these investors are interested in major crypto tokens. Thankfully, the platform has already blessed the advertising of crypto-related funds, meaning it will be easier for these users to invest when the time comes.

At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $51,400, up more than 2% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

