These companies continued LGBTQ advertising despite the risk of consumer boycotts

Just weeks after his Bud Light endorsement of trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney triggered a torrent of online vitriol that turned into a widespread LGBTQ boycott, Anheuser-Busch had not yet contacted him about it, he said.

“I was waiting for the brand to reach out,” Mulvaney said on Instagram in June. “He never did that.”

Anheuser-Busch did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment about its communications with Mulvaney.

A company spokesperson pointed to a previous statement, which said: “As we’ve said, we remain committed to the programs and partnerships we’ve built over decades with organizations across many communities, including the LGBTQ+ community.”

Mulvaney’s sentiment reflected broader concern among advocates about the potential chilling effect for LGBTQ-inclusive advertising following an economically damaging boycott against Bud Light, as well as another boycott against Target over its Pride display.

Advertising consultants, academics and an LGBTQ advocate told ABC News that consumer reaction has raised concerns among corporations about the threats posed by such marketing to their bottom line, as a fractious political climate overshadows previously routine advertising. Converts into lightning rods.

But, he added, the prevalence of LGBTQ-inclusive advertising in recent months has been largely similar to previous years, though some have noted a decline since the early summer, which he attributed to a seasonal trend because of the calendar. Pride month is gone. june.

“It’s been more or less the same,” Michael Wilke, founder of Adrespect, an archive of LGBTQ representation in marketing, told ABC News about the volume of ads after the boycott.

Wilke said companies often plan their advertising campaigns more than a year in advance, leaving them few options other than canceling them after the boycott goes into effect and changing course, which could have received negative press. While companies have become increasingly aware of the risks in LGBTQ-inclusive advertising, they also face dangers if they opt out of such marketing, he said.

“I’m sure there are at least some companies that have regressed but brands can’t stick with one demographic and continue to grow,” Wilke said, noting that Gen Z and millennial consumers are aging. -Also referring to elderly customers with their increasing age and corresponding decline. “As your audience ages, you need to continue to attract new audiences.”

A Gallup poll in February found that more than one in five Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ. Ten percent of Millennials surveyed felt the same way. By comparison, less than 3% of Baby Boomers surveyed identified as LGBTQ.

Research firm LGBT Capital found last year that the spending power of LGBTQ consumers worldwide is $4.7 trillion.

“In many ways companies are continuing to do what they would have done in any other year,” Lightning Czabowski, a professor of public relations at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told ABC News. He cited the need for companies to attract a diverse group of consumers, along with a tendency for companies to carry over advertising strategies from previous years.

For example, Maybelline partnered in July with Ryan Vita, a beauty influencer who uses they/they pronouns. A month ago, Tennessee-based restaurant chain Cracker Barrel posted a photo on Instagram of the signature rocking chairs placed outside the stores, one of which was painted rainbow colors associated with the LGBTQ community.

Wilke said Hilton, Westin, Delta Airlines and Amtrak are among the companies that have drawn attention for LGBTQ-inclusive ads this year.

Here are some of the major companies that have introduced LGBT-inclusive advertising despite consumer backlash against Bud Light and Target:

Levi’s

Levi’s has promoted the LGBTQ community and its concerns as a significant part of its advertising footprint.

Over several consecutive days in October, the company put out Instagram posts celebrating National Coming Out Day and highlighting its partnership with London, England-based LGBTQ museum Queer London.

In June, Levi partnered with the advocacy groups Human Rights Campaign and GLAAD in public statements reaffirming the company’s support for the LGBTQ community and opposition to anti-LGBTQ legislation.

The company said this kind of support for the LGBTQ community goes back more than 30 years.

In turn, the consistency of LGBTQ-inclusive messaging in recent months should come as no surprise, Wilke said: “They’ve been doing it forever.”

Levy declined to respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Dylan Mulvaney attends the Attitude Awards 2023 at The Roundhouse on October 11, 2023 in London.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

harry

Grooming product company Harry’s has shown a commitment to pro-LGBTQ marketing throughout the year, as evidenced by the continued availability of its “Pride Shave Set” long after Pride Month.

Profits generated from Pride products go to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention for the LGBTQ community.

“We are grateful to work with them and support the LGBTQ community year-round,” Harry’s website says.

Vanita Swaminathan, a marketing professor at the University of Pittsburgh who studies politically influenced advertising, said Harry’s marketing approach stemmed from the company’s pursuit of younger consumers.

“They want to appeal to future consumers who, on average, support these inclusion campaigns,” Swaminathan told ABC News.

Harry did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

the North Face

The North Face gained attention in May when it partnered with environmental and LGBTQ activist drag queen Patty Gonyea in “The Summer of Pride”, a series of in-person events.

Nationwide marches and workshops running from July to September demonstrated support for the LGBTQ community, long after the high-profile consumer boycott that began in the spring.

“This is me, Patty Gonyea, a real-life lesbian, and I’m here with The North Face,” Gonyea said in an Instagram post promoting the series. “We are here to invite you to come into nature with us.”

AdRespect’s Wilke said The North Face has taken a similar approach to Harry’s, as both companies attempt to differentiate their brands through liberal political messaging.

“They are both pursuing an effort to create progressive cutting-edge advertising that helps them carve out a niche in a crowded marketplace,” Wilke said.

In response to ABC News’ request for comment, The North Face expressed its commitment to being an inclusive community for those who enjoy the outdoors.

“The North Face has always believed that the outdoors should be a welcoming, equitable and safe space for all,” the company said in a statement. “Creating community and connecting with the outdoors is a core part of our values ​​and is needed now more than ever.”

