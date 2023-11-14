These colorful, artistic soaps are inspired by indigenous legends

Shop Small is a leading monthly series Small business owners with diverse backgrounds. This series aims to go deeper than your typical product roundup by highlighting the inspiring stories behind some of our favorite brands. By taking a behind-the-scenes look at how their shops came to be and highlighting the products they (and their shoppers!) love, we hope to shine a well-deserved spotlight on them. Marginalized business owners.

In 2002, Michaeli Lazor started making soap in her kitchen – mostly because she couldn’t find skin care products made locally, let alone made by an indigenous company. Lazor, who is Kanien’keha:ka (Mohawk) from Akwesasne and Northern Paiute from Nevada, incorporates her culture into her work by experimenting with indigenous-inspired scents (namely, sweetgrass, cedar and sage).

She found that people were excited to try her products and it soon became possible to turn this hobby into a full-time business. Today, Sequoia sells a line of artisanal soap bars inspired by indigenous stories and legends, natural candles, incense and fragrance oils and a blend of bodycare (lotions, scrubs, mists and lip balms). Customers can purchase the brand at its flagship store in Kahnawake, Quebec, and at independent gift shops throughout Canada and the US (check the website’s store locator).

Here, we speak to Lazor, who explains how her passion for culture and love of the arts and sciences inspire her deeply. The entrepreneur also reveals when she decided to “be fearless” and “never look back” when launching the brand and how she ensures that her products remain unique. Here’s what he had to say:

What does Sequoia mean to you?

I always thought that name was beautiful. When I looked into it, I learned that sequoia trees are one of the oldest living creatures on Earth (they can live 2,000 to 3,000 years). The name represents longevity, beauty and strength. This is what I want my business to be: something that’s here to stay for a long time.

What are your best selling products?

Our two main products are soaps and candles, and anything sweetgrass line bestseller, Each Sweetgrass soap bar contains a real piece of sweetgrass that is picked by a friend of the family. Sweetgrass really appeals to people who are Indigenous, but non-Indigenous customers also enjoy the products.

Other original scents include Sky Woman, Red Clover, Turtle Island, Cedar and Blackberry Sage. When it comes to new scents, I usually start with a story and then interpret it through a mix of scents and colors, if it’s soap.

Large Red Clover Canoe Candle

What did the early days look like?

I started with a craft show and completely sold out, which led to a lot of house parties. When you start this way, you’re doing everything yourself – researching, formulating, printing, packaging, and selling. At that time, I was working as an engineer. Finally, my boss actually sat me down and said, ‘I think you have to make a choice.’ I thought about it for maybe 20 minutes, then gave my two weeks’ notice.

I just went for it and didn’t look back. People will say, ‘Are you crazy?’ Why are you leaving your stable engineering job?’ But I realized that this was not my dream. I was looking at the clock every day waiting for five o’clock to strike and counting down the minutes until it was time to go home.

What makes Sequoia unique?

I am able to tell my cultural stories through products, For example, the Sky Woman line brings awareness to our creation story. When the world was just water the sky woman fell from the sky. When she fell she called the birds who helped her land. He called animals to bring dirt from the seabed. They were able to put dirt on the turtle’s back, where the ground began to rise.

When I was making that soap, I wanted the three layers to represent the world of sky, land and water and show how all three are connected. As for the scent, it is a blend of citrus and marine notes, along with some florals.

Available with two or three wicks, Canoe Candles are made in collaboration with a local Indigenous woman who owns a ceramics business.

What inspires you?

Soap making combines my love of art and science with my culture. (There is art when creating the physical form of soaps and science when creating great formulas that can be repeated over and over). Both my mother and grandmother were artists. I have been inspired by my grandmother all my lifeWho made beautiful beads, moccasins and cradleboards.

What are three things you’ve learned as a business owner?

If you want to grow, you can’t do it alone. In the beginning, I had to do it all alone, but after launching my flagship store I was able to seek help. Find employees that are a good fit for your business.

In the beginning, I had to do it all alone, but after launching my flagship store I was able to seek help. Find employees that are a good fit for your business. Value your products and your time. A mistake many entrepreneurs make in the early days (including me) is to underprice products – perhaps even losing money on sales. Look at the costs and put a dollar value on your time and energy.

A mistake many entrepreneurs make in the early days (including me) is to underprice products – perhaps even losing money on sales. Look at the costs and put a dollar value on your time and energy. Don’t think of other small businesses as competition. One of the main things I always like to promote is collaborating with other Indigenous, women-owned businesses. This is not a competition – instead, you should think that you have the potential to develop each other.

Alyssa Gautieri (she) is Associate Lifestyle Editor good Housekeeping, where she covers all things home and interior design. Before joining GH in 2022, he wrote for the publications elle decoration, chairish, bobvilla.com, Unique Homes Magazine And housing magazineApart from creating product copy for homegrown brands like Brylenhome and Vigo Industries.

