These bull markets may continue the charge further

General year-end investing advice is to reduce your share of winners and buy more shares of losers. But for some of this year’s bullish markets, the party may not be over.

In a note to clients on Monday, Louis-Vincent Gave, founding partner of Gavecal Research, predicted more gains for Latin American stocks and bonds, Japanese stocks, uranium and gold. But he said he thinks Magnificent Seven stocks, which include Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platform, Nvidia, Microsoft and Tesla, could lose momentum. He considers India, the darling of the market, to be expensive in 2023.

Magnificent Seven stock, which has nearly doubled this year, has become very widely owned That’s because they have outperformed the MSCI World Index in nine of the last 10 years, he wrote. Individual stocks range from full price to “extremely expensive,” Gaev said.

He said, if the Federal Reserve continues to raise rates, it is most popular Assets are likely to struggle because they have gained too much ground, making them the most likely to fall if the market declines broadly. Meanwhile, meaningful rate cuts would weaken the dollar, making foreign stocks more attractive.

If the dollar weakens, Indian stocks will also get a boost, but they are already facing a recession. Investors looking for an alternative to China in their portfolio have focused their attention there, attracted by the country’s strong economic growth prospects. The government has invested aggressively in infrastructure, increasing the country’s appeal as a location for companies looking to diversify their sources of supply.

Cheap oil imports from Russia have made the government financially strong, while the worsening rivalry between the US and China has given New Delhi greater influence internationally.

As the economic prospects of India and China diverge, with faster growth in the former and weaker performance in the latter, the countries’ weightings in the MSCI Emerging Markets index are becoming closer, say strategists at Ned Davis Research. China’s weighting has declined from 40% to 27% at the end of 2020, while India’s weighting has declined from 10% to 17% in 2020.

Strategists argue that this change gives the MSCI Emerging Markets Index a better chance of outperforming other market benchmarks, especially if India overcomes China’s weighting.

Give acknowledged all this, saying the factors behind optimism on Indian equities are “compelling”, but five years of outperformance relative to most markets has made Indian stocks expensive. As other markets perform better, including gains linked to a potential economic recovery in China next year, investors may reallocate some of their holdings to India, he said.

The Latin American market is one area where Gave sees opportunities for further gains – a potential boost for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Investors have not crowded the region’s stock markets, making them cheap, even as Mexican stocks have lagged US returns since April 2020, and Brazil has kept pace with US stocks.

Part of the strength comes from the fact that central bankers in that part of the world acted quickly after seeing inflation soar after the pandemic. That puts them ahead of the aggressive monetary-policy tightening by the Federal Reserve that has hit U.S. stocks into 2022 and much of this year, allowing Latin American markets to face the Fed’s rate hikes with relatively little pain. Got permission.

The iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, which has a sector allocation of about 30%, is up 7.6% over the past year. iShares Latin America 40

The ETF is up 34% over the last year. But despite the profits, Gaev sees more to come.

“Latin American bonds and equities are both attractively valued and largely owned by foreign investors,” Gaev wrote. “With inflation rising, the possibility of lower interest rates is strong. And there are few stronger drivers for an equity market re-rating than the combination of good economic growth and falling interest rates.

Japan is also in a bull market as it emerges from deflation that has plagued its economy for decades. The Nikkei 225 has once again crossed 30,000, a level last seen in 1989, yet few investors have taken notice given the thin allocation of funds in the country. Stock valuations are “unexpected” and the yen is still cheap, Gaev said, which should help Japanese companies’ profitability.

If the world plunges into a global economic recession, Japan’s markets will be vulnerable because the country has a lot of industrial and manufacturing companies that are relatively exposed to economic cycles. But Gaev believes Japanese companies will be well positioned if global economic growth over the next decade focuses on Asia and Europe. As the US-China rivalry changes the world order. He said Japan could also enjoy a boom in tourism as travelers look for clean, safe and affordable places to visit.

Gold is also a popular choice in 2024. Since 2015, gold has consistently outperformed US Treasuries. And Gaev’s upbeat outlook on emerging markets supports further gains in gold: Demand for gold in developing economies remains strong due to cultural reasons and skepticism about governments and banks.

Also, it doesn’t look like gold mines are going to boost production meaningfully. Weak stock prices have discouraged companies from expanding, Gaev said, especially because past capital expenditures have not yielded great results.

Other people are also excited about gold. In a recent client note, Ehsan Khoman, head of emerging markets research in Japan, said

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group calls gold the team’s most bullish call for 2024. The MUFG team expects gold to reach record highs due to Fed rate cuts, demand from central banks and the metal’s role as a store of value during international and other international markets. crisis. The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) is up 13.5% over the past year.

Write to Reshma Kapadia at [email protected]

Source: www.barrons.com