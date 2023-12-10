These brands are well positioned for Millennial, Gen Z wealth boom: TD Cowen

Premium brands competing on the growing purchasing power of Gen Z and millennial consumers may have a lot to gain.

According to research from TD Cowen, Gen Z and Millennials have approximately $165 billion in purchasing power, and their spending is expected to boom as both groups inherit an estimated $60 trillion in wealth by 2050.

“As these groups, who grew up in the digital age, grow older and experience rising incomes, while also being more likely to inherit substantial wealth,” TD Cowen analysts wrote, “the consumption patterns of these groups will change.” Profound changes may occur. The retail, e-commerce, restaurant, food and beverage, hotel and travel industries, making them an important demographic for investors to focus on in the consumer and technology sectors.”

Cowen’s survey of Gen Z and Millennial consumers found that younger consumers have different shopping habits and preferences. The demographic, which spans ages 13-42, is more likely to use direct-to-consumer, social commerce and digital channels, as well as seek authentic brand interactions.

The survey also found that value was a priority for Gen Z and millennial consumers, as inflation and the higher cost of living impact their spending decisions. According to the New York Fed, the Millennial generation experienced the largest increase in credit card delinquency rates.

“They feel quite uncomfortable from a financial standpoint,” TD Cowen analyst John Kernan told Yahoo Finance Live in October. “Based on the survey data, they expect further spending cuts in 2024. so value and price [are] Very important for them.”

Despite potentially weak spending in the near term, TD Cowen highlighted several stocks poised to outperform amid rising wealth shifts. From e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) to emerging brands like Deckers (DECK), here are some stocks with “sustainable growth and strong competitive positioning amid broader disruptive forces.”

Most Sustainable Name in Retail

TD Cowen’s research team sees upside potential in several retail stocks, including athletic apparel names like Nike (NKE), Lululemon (LULU), and Hoka sneakers maker Deckers.

Nike and Lululemon saw new highs in brand preference among millennials and Gen Z-ers. At the same time, disruptive growth companies like Deckers and ON Holdings (ONON) emerged as emerging brands.

Another apparel company proving to be disruptive is fast-fashion clothing brand Shein, which may soon become another stock play for social commerce and Gen Z consumer trends.

In November, the China-based company filed to go public in the US and sought a valuation of $90 billion, according to Bloomberg. At this valuation, Shein would be the biggest IPO for a China-founded company since Alibaba went public in the US a decade ago.

According to TD Cowen analysts, “Shein is again leading in brand preference when shopping for fashion apparel” among adults aged 18–24, and the direct retailer is expected to ‘move out’ among Gen Z in 2023. Again took the top spot for dressing for. At 33%.”

Analysts also pointed to younger consumers’ growing preference for off-price retailers. Other retail plays that cater to the value-focused consumer include TJ Maxx owner TJX Companies (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST).

“The broader consumer is full of choice and excitement across all categories,” the analysts wrote. “The most sustainable companies will be those with pricing power driven by innovation, product engineering and effective marketing.”

Internet stocks are in good shape as smartphone usage increases

Tech giants like Amazon, Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) and Meta (META) are in a position to maintain their dominance.

Amazon is once again “the most used channel to initiate a product search as well as the most likely place for a consumer to complete a purchase of a new clothing item,” wrote John Blackledge, Internet analyst at TD Cowen. ” “This year has seen an increase in the relevance of Google Search to the consumer shopping path, which we believe is positive for long-term shopping trends on Google Search.”

Meanwhile, Blackledge highlighted Instagram-parents Meta and TikTok as the “clear leaders” in social commerce over the next five to 10 years.

These platforms have further enhanced the structural benefits of social commerce. According to the survey, consumers ages 18 to 35 spend an average of four to eight hours per day on their cell phones, with one-fifth of them spending more than eight to 10 hours per day on their devices.

“His influence [Instagram and TikTok] “The spending patterns and preferences of the younger generation are huge,” Kernan told Yahoo Finance Live. The phone is truly amazing.”

Restaurants that cater to Gen Z, millennial preferences

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Constellation Brands (STZ), and Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) are also beneficiaries of Gen Z and Millennial preferences.

TD Cowen restaurant analyst Andrew Charles, who has an outperform rating on Chipotle stock, said younger consumers want more transparency about where their food comes from, which Chipotle emphasizes.

“As Millennials and Gen ) as important or very important. Charles wrote.

Charles said younger consumers are nearly twice as likely to use third-party delivery services like Uber Eats (UBER), DoorDash (DASH) and GrubHub. Domino’s partnership with Uber Eats, along with its value perception, makes it another well-positioned stock within its vertical.

Domino’s Pizza’s “80%+ digital mix has room to grow further with an upcoming partnership with Uber that will allow the brand to increase relevance with both younger and more affluent consumers,” Charles wrote. “This will be complemented by an ecommerce refresh and improvements to the loyalty program for orders placed on the Domino’s app and website.”

