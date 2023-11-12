These Bitcoin miners sold more BTC than they produced in October: data

For the first time in three months, the top 13 publicly traded crypto mining companies have sold more Bitcoin (BTC) than they produced.

According to Bitcoin mining research platform TheMinerMag, the liquidation-to-production ratio for miners like Marathon Digital, Core Scientific, Argo Blockchain, Bitfarms, Bit Digital, Hut 8, Iris Energy, and Terawolf was 105% in October, meaning they Sold all their mined coins and property from their estate.

Miners sold more BTC than mined in October

In October, Bitcoin’s 28% surge to nearly $35,000 took the leading digital asset to an 18-month high. The amount of liquidation by the top 13 public mining firms accounted for 30% of BTC’s monthly gains, as the firms sold 5,492 BTC – worth approximately $164 million.

October’s liquidation-to-production ratio was higher than July, August and September, which were 64%, 77% and 77%, respectively. This ratio peaked when the bear market started reaching 360% in June 2022 and fell to almost 80% in August of the same year.

Notably, some mining companies have consistently sold all of their mined BTC each month, but companies like Marathon, Hut 8, Cipher, CleanSpark, and Bit Digital use a hybrid treasury strategy, and they have sold more BTC than in previous months. More liquidations took place in October. Bit Digital and Hut 8, which sold 422 and 365 BTC respectively, had the highest individual proportions, liquidating more than 300% of their monthly output.

Preparing for the upcoming Bitcoin halving

Bitcoin miners may sell a large portion of their mined assets for a number of reasons, including replenishing their cash reserves or profiting from price rallies. Another major reason is to stock up on cash in preparation for the upcoming Bitcoin halving event, which will see their block rewards halved.

Bitcoin halvings occur approximately every four years or every 210,000 blocks and will continue until all 21 million BTC have been mined.

This mechanism regulates the issuance of new BTC by reducing the number of coins mined in a day. The last halving event in May 2020 reduced the network’s block reward from 12.5 BTC to 6,25 BTC, and the next, scheduled for April 2024, will implement a cut of 3,125 BTC.

