Bitcoin price action has remained somewhat disappointing over the past few days, as the asset remains calm at just under $38,000.

Most altcoins are also more sluggish today, with small gains recorded by large caps Chainlink and Tron.

BTC stalls below $38K

Bitcoin had a fairly volatile week due to recent developments on the Binance-US authorities front. The Justice Department announced a major settlement agreement with the world’s largest exchange, under which the exchange had to pay $4.3 billion without admitting guilt, and its CEO and founder – Changpeng Zhao – had to step down from his post.

In response, BTC fell to a weekly low of $36,600, before immediately bouncing back with a larger bounce. More ups and downs followed, culminating on Wednesday when bulls launched a remarkable surge that took Bitcoin to an 18-month peak of $38,500.

However, the asset failed to maintain its momentum and fell back below $38,000, where it has been stuck for the past few days.

This means its market capitalization is stuck at $740 billion, and so is its dominance over altcoins at 51.3%.

This week’s top gainers

Just like BTC, most altcoins have gone through ups and downs over the past several days, but most have calmed down now.

The scenario on the daily scale shows minor losses from XRP, BNB, SOL and DOGE, while ETH, ADA, AVAX, MATIC and DOT have minor gains.

The biggest daily jumps come from Chainlink and Tron as both have increased by about 3%.

On a weekly scale, BLUR has emerged as the top gainer. The native token of the NFT platform has surged by more than 70% and reached $0.6. STEPN (34%), ApeCoin (30%), MINA (30%), and Klaytn (27%) also follow suit.

The total crypto market cap has increased by a few billion overnight and is near $1.450 trillion on the CMC.

