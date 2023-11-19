These are this week’s top performers as Bitcoin price remains at $36K (Weekend Watch)

Bitcoin’s quiet price movements continued over the weekend as the asset has remained stuck above $36,500 for a few days in a row.

Additionally, many altcoins including SOL, ADA, LINK, and others have outperformed BTC with massive daily gains.

BTC cool at $36.5K

The middle of the trading week was quite volatile for the primary cryptocurrency. By Wednesday the bears were in control, pushing the asset to a weekly low of $35,000.

However, that support level proved too strong for them, and BTC immediately reversed its trajectory. The bulls then stepped on the gas and pushed Bitcoin north in about three hours. This resulted in the $38,000 level being challenged for the second time within a period of seven days.

As was the case during the previous attempt, however, resistance was not to be breached, and the subsequent rejection brought BTC back to $35,600 on Friday. By the weekend, the asset had recovered somewhat and remained mostly above $36,500.

There has been some improvement in its market capitalization and now it is $715 billion. However, its dominance on alts has dropped by 0.3% since yesterday to 51.5% on CMC.

SOL, ADA, LINK on Sunday Roll

Alternative coins suffered huge losses on Saturday, but the scenario is quite different for many of them today.

Solana’s native token fell by double digits yesterday, but a 7.5% rise since then has pushed SOL to just over $60. ADA and LINK have added the same percentage over the past day.

MATIC, AVAX, DOT and TON have each jumped about 4%. ETH, XRP, BNB, TRX, and LTC are also in the green, although in a more modest fashion.

Further benefits come from LDO, FIL, NEAR, ICP, KAS, OP and IMX. Additionally, DOGE is the only large-cap alt with a 5% daily decline.

The most significant gainers on a weekly scale include TIA (66%), KAS (61%), and Render (44%), followed by GNO (18%) and AVX (18%).

