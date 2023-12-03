These are this week’s top performers as Bitcoin (BTC) nears $40K (weekend watch)

Bitcoin’s price took another hit late Saturday night, reaching its highest level in a year and a half at around $40,000.

Ethereum and Chainlink are among the best-performing large-cap alternatives on a daily scale, with ETH above $2,150 and LINK trading north of $16.

BTC near $40K

It was less than a week ago – on Monday and Tuesday – when the price performance of the primary cryptocurrency was quite lackluster and disappointing. The asset dropped below $37,000 on a few occasions during that time, but then the bulls came out to play.

They pushed BTC rapidly northward and it increased by more than one percent within a day. After failing to surpass the $38,000 mark in its first attempt and trading below it in the middle of the week, the cryptocurrency once again went on the offensive at its end.

This time, the bulls were more determined and pushed Bitcoin to almost $39,000 on Friday. Saturday started off quiet, but in the late hours BTC saw another big surge and dropped below $40,000 on several exchanges, leading to millions in liquidations.

As of now, Bitcoin is trading about $500 away from the $40,000 level. Its market capitalization has grown to over $770 billion, while its dominance on alts still stands at 52%.

LINK keeps pumping, ETH follows

Chainlink was the top-performing large-cap altcoin yesterday, rising to $15 after a daily gain of 7%. LINK has continued its uptrend over the past 24 hours, albeit in a more restrained manner. The asset is up 2.5% and now trades above $16.

Ethereum is the other notable gainer from large caps. ETH has jumped 3% to above $2,150. XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, TON, and DOT are slightly in the green, while BNB, TRX, and AVAX have recorded minor losses on the daily scale.

However, the weekly scale is quite different. Two tokens of the Terra ecosystem – USTC and LUNC – have surged by triple digits. In the case of USTC, the surge is 272%.

The total crypto market cap has increased by almost $20 billion overnight and is close to $1.5 trillion on CMC.

source: cryptopotato.com