These are the two major resistances Bitcoin faces before leaping to $125K: Matrixport

The crypto market is on a broader surge as Bitcoin approaches the $35,000 mark, with a new report indicating more gains for the leading crypto asset.

Matrixport, the digital asset trading firm founded by Bitmain co-founder Wu Jihan, believes the current bull market actually began in June this year when Bitcoin hit a new one-year high. Historically, this signal has consistently marked the beginning of significant profits with average returns of over 310%.

With this signal in mind, Matrixport estimates that Bitcoin could potentially reach $125,000 by December 2024, which would be more than six months after the halving.

October ‘best entry time’

Matrixport previously predicted that October would be a strong month for Bitcoin, a prediction that has proven to be quite accurate so far.

The crypto asset was up more than 25% since the beginning of the month, when it was trading near $27,000 at press time and was priced at around $34,000 at press time. Bitcoin had a momentary surge and reached $35,000 on October 24, marking its highest level in 17 months. However, Matrixport’s target suggests it could reach $45k by the end of the year, which represents an increase of about 33% from current levels.

The next target of $63,000 is near mid-2024, paving the way for the $125,000 estimate to be implemented.

Matrixport also highlighted that the latest Bitcoin bull market appears to be largely driven by expectations of institutional adoption.

“The characteristics of Bitcoin, which were traditionally associated with assets such as gold and other safe investments such as Treasury bonds, have led institutions to consider Bitcoin as a way to diversify their asset allocation. It is no coincidence that Bitcoin is surging at a time when the United States’ debt-to-GDP ratio is reaching unsustainable levels.

Arthur Hayes’ Bold Bitcoin Prediction

A similar prediction was made by Bitmex founder Arthur Hayes, who said that Bitcoin would reach $1 million by 2030. He argued that rising geopolitical tensions and wartime inflation could fuel the next rally.

He confirmed this forecast by explaining that central banks, including the Federal Reserve, facing challenges in maintaining control over interest rates, will adopt policies aimed at stabilizing rates at levels considered “politically expedient”. Can take help of.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com