These are the two main takeaways for investors, according to UBS, as stocks rallied and the economy avoided a recession.

Stocks defied Wall Street’s gloomy predictions this year.

According to UBS, there are two key lessons investors should learn from equities’ surprise rally in 2024.

The Swiss bank said growth, inflation and headline-grabbing datapoints will drive returns next year.

It’s the economy, idiot.

This is UBS’s main findings from 2023, where stocks defied Wall Street’s gloomy predictions of rising interest rates and more charges due to a US recession. The S&P 500 is up 20% over the past 11½ months, while the Nasdaq Composite is up 39% over the same period.

In a research note published this week, the Swiss bank shared two key lessons investors should learn from the surprise rally – both of which could boost returns next year.

Lesson #1: ‘Run to the bottom’

According to UBS strategists, although US inflation and growth may both head downwards, which one will lead the “race to the bottom” will be decisive in shaping investor sentiment, if this year’s trends are anything to go by. Are guides.

“The order of economic growth matters a lot for market performance [in 2023]” the strategists wrote in a Tuesday research note.

In 2023, inflation declined significantly before the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes harmed economic growth – and this played a key role in delivering a more positive outcome for financial markets. According to UBS, similar dynamics should continue in 2024, which could benefit the market.

“While we expected growth to slow in early 2023 and thus were cautious on US risk assets at the beginning of the year, if inflation could credibly drag growth down, we could see a tough 2022 followed by 2023.” A better market system may emerge. This is exactly what happened and then some,” the strategists wrote.

In January, inflation still stood at 6.5% – well clear of the Federal Reserve’s 2% target – and much of Wall Street was concerned that the central bank’s aggressive interest rate hikes would lead to a rise in unemployment. And the American economy will decline. Recession.

But inflation has fallen to just 3.1% by November and, in one of the surprise developments of 2023, growth has remained strong, with US gross domestic product growing at the fastest pace in two years in the third quarter.

“At least next month’s data continues to demonstrate the ideal combination of ongoing deflation and resilient growth to keep the market bullish,” he said, referring to Tuesday’s consumer price index print and Thursday’s initial jobless claims data. Could.”

Lesson #2: Data is king

After an “everything bubble” rally turned into a disappointing selloff, the market has once again focused on cold, hard economic data this year.

Red-hot jobs reports from the first half of 2023 fueled a recession in the third quarter, leading traders to worry that the Fed may have more room to continue hiking, while recent inflation prints may have pushed the economy toward year-end lows. The rally has been promoted.

UBS’s second key lesson for investors is that while seemingly minor datapoints can trigger big swings in stock prices, the market is still uncertain whether the economy will survive a recession.

“At a time when the macroeconomic environment is highly uncertain and investor confidence in what’s going on in the economy is low, it takes only a few data points to signal larger changes in recession expectations than a soft landing,” the strategists said. Points are required.”

“Some weak labor market reports in the first quarter of 2024 will challenge consensus confidence in a soft landing,” he said.

This may happen in stocks by 2024

Both findings support UBS’s view that there is no upside for stocks next year, strategists said.

The Swiss bank is predicting the benchmark S&P 500 will end 2024 at 4,700 points – which represents just a 1% gain from its current level.

“In our view, it is too optimistic to expect deflation to continue without repeated market reversals,” UBS said in a Tuesday research note. “The market is likely to remain range-bound, even as equities move higher.”

In other words, the same factors that have fueled this year’s stunning rally will continue to dictate stock prices — but investors shouldn’t count on spectacular returns anywhere near zero.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com