These are the struggles crypto entrepreneurs face in Latin America

Amid a global shortage in startup funding, the crypto market is grappling with its own unique challenges and opportunities. Although entrepreneurs are overcoming these challenges by seeking alternative funding avenues and navigating the regulatory environment, lack of funding stifles innovation.

Latin America’s crypto landscape highlights a story of resilience, paving the way for a more inclusive and technologically advanced future.

Interest in cryptocurrencies is declining

The funding environment, an important aspect for startups, has seen a dramatic decline. In 2023, startup funding in Latin America decreased by 83% compared to the previous year, with only $1.1 billion invested.

Similarly, global venture capital funding for crypto firms saw a significant decline in the first quarter of 2023, falling by 80% compared to the previous year. This decline resulted in investment falling from $12.3 billion in 2022 to $2.4 billion in 2023.

“Only 12% [of family offices] Expressed possible future interest [in crypto], below 45%. A Goldman Sachs survey revealed that the extreme crypto market volatility of the past year has cooled their interests, as 62% report not investing and have no interest in crypto in the future, up from 39%. Is.

The decline reflects a broader global trend influenced by macroeconomic factors, such as higher interest rates directing capital toward less risky investments. As these rates adjust, there is potential for a resurgence in startup investment, but the situation remains challenging.

For crypto entrepreneurs in Latin America, securing funding is an important but difficult task, especially this year. While startups have the potential for organic growth, strong financial backing can significantly accelerate their growth.

In response to the contraction of venture capital, Cristóbal Pereira, executive director of Blockchain Summit Latam, told BeInCrypto that crypto entrepreneurs should explore alternative funding sources. Although the amounts are often small, grants from various protocols and quadratic funding provide “concrete alternative” support for businesses operating with limited resources.

“The grants are specifically designed to support the deployment of applications on new infrastructure. It is important to be alert for these opportunities as any assistance is valuable when working with a limited budget,” Perera said.

Overcoming regulatory hurdles

Government and regulatory frameworks also have a significant impact on crypto entrepreneurship. Brazil is leading the adoption of Web3 innovations with progressive technological infrastructure and regulations. However, the rest of the region is lagging behind, with many countries still debating rules that other jurisdictions had resolved years ago.

Strong regulation is important, especially in the financial system, where blockchain technologies could fundamentally transform the sector.

“In matters related to the financial system, the absence of basic regulation often gives rise to issues. This is because banks in Latin America close the bank accounts of entrepreneurs and their startups involved in digital assets. This is clearly a significant challenge for those who want to venture into this sector,” Perera said.

For this reason, education can play a fundamental role in fostering a strong blockchain ecosystem.

Comprehensive understanding among entrepreneurs, users, investors and regulators is important to identify opportunities and mitigate risks. Especially in a region where only about 50% of the population can access a bank account, and 80% own a smartphone.

“I believe there is opportunity for crypto startups in this space. Demonstrating how simple and easy to use this technology can be by providing the opportunity to demonstrate the ability to conduct financial operations at any time and day highlights the potential of the technology. “The majority of the population can easily download an application and start acquiring digital assets by using them in their daily lives,” Pereira stressed.

Nevertheless, the current state of capital financing presents challenges. Although Web3 financial products and services can provide better savings and credit rates than traditional channels, investment also impacts this. The lack of available capital restricts investment opportunities in crypto startups, adversely impacting their growth potential.

Looking to the future, the crypto industry in Latin America has great potential for growth despite significant challenges it faces. While international companies are recognizing the potential of the sector, local crypto entrepreneurs also have the opportunity to build globally scalable solutions.

“Latin America has the potential to lead the adoption of cryptocurrencies and contribute significantly to reaching the first billion crypto users. Considering the widespread adoption of crypto in the region, I can claim that a large part of it is already in progress. With a marketplace, entrepreneurs can explore innovative solutions to offer these users, which can contribute to the commercialization and growth of the marketplace,” Perera concluded.

Education, adaptive strategies, and a focus on building consumer trust and understanding are keys to overcoming existing barriers and promoting mainstream adoption.

