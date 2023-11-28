These are the Oregon cities where the millennial generation is moving to the most: study

Iman Palm and Jeremy Tanner

6 hours ago

(KTLA) — When it comes to the top 10 places where the millennial generation most moved to in 2022, cities in Texas and California make up nearly half of the list, but Portland is still in the top 20 and two other Oregon cities are in the top Came in 50th. According to a recent study by Smart Asset.

Researchers at the financial technology company looked at 268 cities included in the 2022 U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey to determine where millennials were most likely to move.

Millennials are defined in the study as adults between the ages of 25 and 44.

Overall, the Census Bureau estimates that about 8.2 million people moved between states in 2022, up from 7.9 million in 2021. The increase in movers, as well as an increase in the percentage of state-to-state movers (from 18.8% in 2021 to 19.9% ​​in 2022), continues a decade-long trend.

This is where the millennial generation most moved in 2022

Cambridge, Massachusetts Santa Clara, California Seattle, Washington Sunnyvale, California Denver, Colorado Arlington, Virginia Bellevue, Washington Killeen, Texas Austin, Texas Sandy Springs, Georgia

Jacqueline DeJohn, managing editor of economic analysis for Smart Asset, told Business Insider that these cities attracted millennial movers because of the large number of opportunities.

As for Portland, it is still in the top 20 and ranked 16th, with Millennials making up 9.52% of newcomers moving to the Rose City.

It wasn’t even the only Oregon city on the list. Hillsboro came in at 39th on the list with 8.13%, followed by Bend at 42nd with 8.04%, then at No. 107 Eugene with 6.31% and finally Salem at No. 130 with 5.97%.

According to DeJohn, some Millennials may have opted to move to Massachusetts to pursue graduate programs at Harvard University or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, while others may have chosen Santa Clara because of its proximity to Silicon Valley in Northern California.

The researchers also identified the cities with the lowest rates of millennial migration. Some of those locations include Santa Ana, Moreno Valley, Thousand Oaks, and Lancaster in California; Port St. Lucie, Florida; and Brockton, Massachusetts.

Overall, the study found that one in four millennials will move to a different city in 2022.

However, when it comes to buying a home in those new cities, a recent Redfin survey found that nearly one in five (18%) Millennials believe they will never own a home.

Affordability was cited as the main reason among the 5,079 U.S. residents who either moved in the last year, are planning to move in 2023 or are renting the home they live in.

Source: www.koin.com