These are the most expensive zip codes in the country – New York’s performance is shameful

Published on November 4, 2023, 4:58 pm ET

New York City residents love to complain about the rising cost of real estate — but the Big Apple’s namesakes were nowhere to be found at the top of a new list of the most expensive ZIP codes in America, which overall shows the Empire State is last. Is losing to. Year.

Los Angeles is becoming the largest city to claim more than its share of America’s most desirable enclaves, according to a report compiled by RealtyHop using average home sales in 2023.

Nine of the nation’s 100 most valuable people can be found in the City of Angels, while a whopping five are found in NYC, ringing up an embarrassingly low number of some of our representatives.

To determine the highest-priced areas across the United States, RealtyHop reportedly scoured every residential real estate listing in the US advertised between January and October last year. The results were not good for Gotham.

The most expensive ZIP code in NYC is 10013, which ranks 20th on the list. It includes parts of Tribeca, Chinatown, and Nolita. According to the data, the average asking price in the specific area is $3.60 million – a 9.7% decrease compared to the 2022 listing.

NYC ZIP code 10007, which includes Battery Park City and the southern part of Tribeca, came in much later at number 31, while 10011, which includes SoHo and NoHo, can be found at number 54.

The Upper West Side’s 10069 – encompassing some of the area’s exclusive Riverside Drive properties – ranked 85th, while Brooklyn’s only entry in the top 100 was 11231, which includes Carroll Gardens and Red Hook. The outer borough hotspot managed to pip the UWS to No. 82, with an average price of $2.17 million. This is primarily due to a boom in new construction of luxury condos and lavish townhouse renovations.

The Big Apple has just five ZIP codes that made the list of the most expensive in the country.Shutterstock

New York state overall has only 18 ZIP codes in the top 100 — four fewer than the 22 that made the cut last year.

Meanwhile, California now includes 61 ZIPs on the list, which, in addition to Los Angeles neighborhoods, includes several clusters around Silicon Valley in the state’s north and Orange County in the state’s south.

The most expensive neighborhood in the country is Atherton, California, a quiet town of just 7,100 near the future headquarters of Apple and other tech companies. Here, the median home price last year was $7.95 million.

Below, take a look at the full list of America’s 10 most expensive ZIP codes for 2023.

94027 – Atherton, California

Atherton was named the most expensive neighborhood for the fourth year in a row, thanks in large part to restrictive zoning laws that make new development nearly impossible. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Atherton was named the most expensive neighborhood for the fourth year in a row, thanks in large part to restrictive zoning laws that make new development nearly impossible.

With a population of just over 7,188, regulations allow only one single-family home per acre.

This enclave is located in the heart of Silicon Valley, close to the tech hubs in Palo Alto and the exclusive Stanford University.

90210 – Beverly Hills, California

The average list price is a staggering $6.28 million. There are many gated mansions like the one in the neighborhood. getty images

The 90210 ZIP code, made famous by Aaron Spelling’s 1990s teen drama, is the second most expensive in the country.

There, the average listing price is a staggering $6.28 million.

If you’re looking to shop the neighborhood, there’s a good chance you’ll be living next door to an A-lister, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Adele, Ellen DeGeneres, and Jack Nicholson all having homes there.

11962 – Sagaponack, New York

The most expensive zip in New York state is this tony Hamptons enclave, where the average asking price is $5.90 million. kitchen gas

The most expensive zip in New York is this tony East End enclave, a far cry from the city’s grime – here, the average asking price is now $5.90M.

The town attracts hordes of celebrities, with Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon reportedly purchasing homes there.

However, Sagaponack is still mostly popular with the summer set. The coastal hotspot becomes largely quiet in the winter months, with a permanent population of just 322, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

33109-Fisher Island, Florida

Located in Miami-Dade County, Fisher Island is only accessible via boat or private aircraft. getty images

Just minutes from the hustle and bustle of Miami Beach, Fisher Island is only accessible via boat or private plane. Celebrities such as Oprah and Julia Roberts have been linked to the island in the past.

The average listing size of a property within Exclusive Retreats currently stands at a whopping $5.7M.

According to the 2020 US Census, residents living in Fisher Island’s 33109 zip code have a median annual income of $2.2M – making it the ZIP with the highest per capita income in the entire United States.

11976- Water Mill, New York

The average asking price on a Water Mill home, another prestigious Hamptons enclave, is now $4.95 million. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Another prestigious Hamptons enclave, the average asking price for a Water Mill home is now $4.95 million.

The ZIP code is also popular among celebrities, with Richard Gere, Jennifer Lopez and disgraced former “Today” anchor Matt Lauer all living there recently.

93108 – Montecito, California

The most famous residents of the city adjacent to Santa Barbara are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple reportedly paid $14 million for their mansion in the scenic area, which is home to luxury hotels and sprawling, gated estates.

But the royal couple aren’t the only celebrities to own a home in the area. Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow and Adam Levine have all spent cash on property in the 93108 zip code.

98039 – Medina, Washington

This coastal area, located across the bay from Seattle, is Washington state’s only entry in the top 10. getty images

This coastal oasis, located across Lake Washington from Seattle, is the Northwest’s only entry in the top 10.

Bill Gates owns a home in the small municipality, where the average listing price is now $4.75.

94022 — Los Altos Hills, California

The average price for a property in Los Altos Hills ZIP 94022 is $4.38 million. getty images

It is located a short distance from the Silicon Valley town of Atherton, although homes here are not as expensive.

The average price of a property in Los Altos Hills ZIP 94022 is a more palatable $4.38 million.

92661 – Newport Beach, California

With its pristine shoreline and year-round sunshine, Newport Beach has long been one of the most desirable areas to live in America – and the home prices here prove it.

The average listing price of a home in the area is $4.35 million.

92067 – Rancho Santa Fe, California

Rancho Santa Fe is San Diego’s most exclusive neighborhood. getty images

This specific San Diego zip code makes the top 10.

Nestled amidst the hills, many of the properties in this prized enclave are gated and situated on acres of land. Those wishing to move into the neighborhood should be prepared to shell out a good amount of cash.

The average home list in Rancho Santa Fe is $4.25 million.

Source: nypost.com