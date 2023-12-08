These are the jobs most likely to be taken over by AI



Gremlin/Getty Images

The ability of artificial intelligence (AI) systems to take over people’s jobs is one of the most common fears associated with technology. This is partly why many people hesitate to try tools like text and image generators, and why there is such a strong demand for stronger AI regulation.

These concerns are not entirely baseless. The UK Department for Education recently published a study that found that 10-30% of occupations could be automated by AI, the majority of these being white-collar jobs.

Take the example of AI chatbots, which have the potential to take over jobs as telephone salespeople, solicitors, psychologists, teachers, and marketers and street traders and assistants, according to the study. These chatbots like ChatGPT and Google Bard can handle routine and repetitive tasks easily and continuously, work round the clock and interact with multiple customers simultaneously.

The professions most exposed to AI and LLM

Post Exposure to AI in general LLM/Exposure to AI Chatbots 1 Management Consultants and Business Analysts telephone salesman 2 Financial Managers and Directors Advocate 3 accountant psychologists 4 psychologists further education teaching professionals 5 purchasing manager Market and street traders and assistants 6 Actuaries, Economics and Statisticians legal professional 7 Business and Financial Project Manager credit controller 8 Finance and Investment Analysts and Advisors human resources administrator 9 legal professional public relation 10 Business and Related Allied Professionals Management Consultants and Business Analysts 11 credit controller market research interviewer 12 Advocate local government administrator 13 civil Engineers clergymen 14 Education Consultant and School Inspector higher education teaching professional 15 human resources administrator Collector Salespeople and Credit Agents 16 Business, Research and Admin Education Consultant and School Inspector 17 financial accounting manager Human Resources Manager and Director 18 Bookkeeper, Payroll Manager national government administrator 19 national government administrator Vocational and Industrial Trainers and Trainers 20 marketing professional social and humanities scientists

The study also looked at the jobs most likely to be exposed to AI in general, including tools beyond AI chatbots, such as AI-assisted diagnostic tools in health care and algorithmic trading in finance, for example. The top five jobs most commonly exposed to AI include management consultants and business analysts, financial managers, accountants and psychologists.

According to the research study, “Occupations most likely to be exposed to AI include more professional occupations, particularly occupations involving more clerical work and finance, law, and business management roles.”

The relationship between how likely jobs are to be replaced by AI and how likely their workers are to benefit from the use of AI was found to be very close. AI and automation can handle routine tasks like data entry and simple transaction processing. AI can also be used as a tool to help human workers focus on more challenging tasks that require deeper insight, empathy or decision making.

Healthcare is a perfect example of how AI can enhance rather than replace the work of professionals. AI can help diagnose tumors with complex imaging in less time than humans, but a human doctor must make the final decision and differential diagnosis, and they must process all the patient’s information after considering medical observations. Will need to do.

The study stopped short of saying that AI would replace these jobs with certainty, instead using the qualifier “those most exposed to AI.” This qualifier means that these jobs are likely to be assisted or replaced by AI tools or AI chatbots. The research used an approach that considered capabilities to perform different work roles and the extent to which these could be augmented or replaced by a selection of 10 common AI applications.

The occupations that are least exposed to AI tools, not surprisingly, include those that require manual work and skilled labor. Sports players top the list of occupations least exposed to AI, which also includes roofers, construction workers, plasterers and steel erectors.

How can workers avoid being replaced by AI?

AI has the power to replace some employees. However, AI can also enhance the roles of workers to help them save time and devote more energy to individual tasks, draw conclusions with empathy or personal knowledge, and provide deeper service to customers who need more attention. Needed.

Tools like AI chatbots can make it easier to create, summarize, and translate text, allowing human workers to revise, edit, and make necessary corrections and adaptations. AI tools like ChatGPT, Copilot, and Bard can create article outlines and summarize large documents in seconds.

These tools can also answer questions quickly without the need for Internet searches or database searches. For example, an AI chatbot can be trained on extensive company content and data to answer questions specific to that enterprise.

