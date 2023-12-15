These are the eight priorities for CEOs next year, according to McKinsey – and AI tops the list

Management consulting firm McKinsey noted eight key areas of focus for CEOs in 2024.

A top priority: making AI innovation work for their companies – and working out how to scale it.

Other topics include focusing on building a sustainable business and loving your middle managers.

According to management consulting firm McKinsey, being a CEO is “a hard job, and it’s getting harder all the time.” While the past few years have brought global pandemics, disrupted supply chains, wars, hyperinflation and many other challenges, corporate leaders are also looking ahead to the year ahead.

Here are what McKinsey says are the top eight priorities that executives have for their businesses as we enter 2024.

Making Generative AI Work for You

It’s perhaps no surprise that Generative AI – which has since taken the world by storm Launch of ChatGPT – Is in front of the mind. Over the past year, there has been a lot of hype surrounding innovations in this area – from a number of new chatbots to image generators. However, over the next year, McKinsey will see enterprises focusing on how to best use it, how to scale it and what it will mean for their industry. The firm estimates that generative AI could add trillions of dollars to the economy per year.

Being a “Digital Leader” Not a “Digital Laggard”

Figuring out how to actually take advantage of technological innovation, whether it’s AI or a new software platform, is a long-standing issue. McKinsey research has shown that many businesses achieve less than a third of expected revenue gains after embarking on some type of “digital transformation”. A key element of success: leadership’s commitment to the time and money it takes to make this work.

spending money to go green

Simply put, our planet is getting warmer. Companies will benefit from becoming more sustainable and moving forward a net-zero economy , Investors have “pulled back from deploying their capital” amid economic uncertainty, McKinsey said. “Thousands of new green-technology businesses need to be created in every part of the emerging business system.”

Identifying your “superpower”

McKinsey suggests that to stand out against the competition, companies should focus on an “institutional capability”. think about LVMH’s focus is on high-quality luxury products Or Disney’s superior performance in “imaginative customer experiences.”

Valuing your middle managers

The mantra among some major corporations this year: There are too many “Managers managing managers,” As stated by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. However, middle managers McKinsey says they’re not just out to sully the company’s ranks. Companies can really benefit from seeing them as key players at the center of the action.

Planning for unexpected geopolitics

No company exists in a silo from the outside world, but preparing for major global events is difficult. One suggestion: Companies should explore three types of potential issues and how to respond. One is “black swan”, unexpected events likely to have high impact (eg). Russia’s invasion of Ukraine) , Second: “grey rhinos”, events that are probable and have high impact (such as the risk of escalating regional conflict). Third: “silver linings” or openings companies can use to gain competitive advantage.

Focusing on McKinsey’s Rules for Growth

It’s the CEO’s job to improve the business, but in the decade before the pandemic, a typical company grew at just under 3% and only one in eight saw growth rates of more than 10% per year, McKinsey said. . It recommends focusing on steps including prioritizing fast-growing markets, and vice versa, knowing that sometimes you have to make cuts to achieve long-term growth.

And finally, acknowledging macroeconomic uncertainty

McKinsey said, “Nearly four years after COVID-19 rewrote history, some CEOs are still waiting for macroeconomic certainty. That’s unlikely to happen – and that’s OK.” It recommends leaning toward uncertainty, such as investing near the bottom of cycles, as well as making sure to plan for different scenarios. And for those looking beyond 2024, here are four possible economic outcomes from McKinsey for the next decade.

