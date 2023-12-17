These are the Cardano (ADA) price predictions to watch in 2024

TL;DR

Recent Highs and Positive Estimates of ADA: Cardano’s ADA reached a 19-month high of $0.67 and remains bullish, with analysts predicting substantial growth next year.

What to expect from ADA next year?

Cardano’s native token – ADA – has been flying high recently, with its price reaching a 19-month high of $0.67 (according to data from CoinGecko) earlier this month. Despite a slight correction in the following days, many analysts believe that the token remains in bullish mode, and expect a bullish rally next year.

According to Dan Gambardello, founder of Crypto Capital Ventures – ADA could benefit from the upcoming Bitcoin halving (scheduled for April 2024) and see its valuation rise to an all-time high of $11. He doubled his forecast a few days ago, claim of The coin’s uptrend is “based on very simple data” and not “hype”.

Popular X (Twitter) user Ali also contributed. They saw Some charts and previous consolidation levels to set a price target of $10 to potentially reach by the summer of 2024.

The most optimistic prediction came from

“The last time this happened, it was up 6,000% over the next 66 weeks,” the analyst said. where did it go,

Those interested in digging deeper into the matter can take a look at the ADA price predictions shown in our dedicated video below:

Improving the overall condition of ADA

It appears that many investors have benefited from ADA’s apparent price appreciation recently. According to IntoTheBlock data, 56% of those who invested in the property are currently sitting on paper profits. As cryptopotato According to the report, about two weeks ago this percentage was only 35%.

Additionally, the total value locked on Cardano has reached record levels over the past several days, surpassing the $400 mark.

source: cryptopotato.com